BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar fell to a 1-yr low of 0.5797 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5845.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to more than a 2-month low of 89.35 and a 1-week low of 1.7997 from Monday's closing quotes of 90.14 and 1.7951, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX