Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
25.11.24
13:52 Uhr
0,655 Euro
+0,015
+2,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5950,60507:40
0,5800,62007:37
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 07:26 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: November Tech Upgrades Why TCL Is the Ultimate Choice for Modern Families

Finanznachrichten News

JOHANNESBURG, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / As the holiday season approaches, TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, offers a range of smart products that cater to the needs of today's families.

From immersive smart TVs to energy-efficient air conditioners, TCL's technology delivers both convenience and performance, making it an ideal choice for households looking to elevate their home experience this November.

TCL's QLED and Mini LED TVs provide stunning visuals, perfect for family movie nights or gaming sessions. With 4K Ultra-HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, TCL's TVs offer lifelike colours and sharp contrasts that bring every scene to life. Dolby Atmos sound adds depth and clarity, creating a cinematic experience that makes home entertainment more enjoyable for everyone.

Designed for smart homes, TCL's smart TVs and appliances integrate easily into connected lifestyles. With Google Assistant, families can control their devices using voice commands, accessing entertainment, adjusting settings, and managing smart home features hands-free. The TCL Home app adds another level of convenience by allowing families to control their devices remotely, ensuring a comfortable and personalized experience.

For families looking to save on energy costs, TCL's air conditioners with AI Inverter technology provide a smart approach to climate control. By adjusting the compressor speed in real time based on room temperature, TCL's air conditioners offer consistent comfort with up to 60% energy savings, allowing families to stay cool without compromising on energy efficiency.

As families prepare for the holiday season, TCL invites them to explore its range of innovative products designed to meet modern needs.

For more information on TCL's latest offerings and to find the perfect tech upgrade for your home, visit https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
media.sadc@tcl.com
082 3381769

Source: TCL Electronics

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.