BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6
To:The FCA
Date:26 November 2024
Name of applicant:
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:
From: 24 May 2024
To: 25 November 2024
Balance under scheme from previous return:
3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
241,822,801
Name of contact:
Mr Kevin Mayger
Address of contact:
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:
0207 743 1098
SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
Release