Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
26.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To:The FCA

Date:26 November 2024

Name of applicant:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return:

From: 24 May 2024

To: 25 November 2024

Balance under scheme from previous return:

3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period

3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission

94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

241,822,801

Name of contact:

Mr Kevin Mayger

Address of contact:

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL

Telephone number of contact:

0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Company Secretary



