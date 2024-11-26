DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 26-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 November 2024 Halfords Group plc Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25") Strong first half delivers GBP21m underlying PBT; accelerating Fusion garage services rollout to c.40 locations. H1 FY25 H1 FY24** Change LfL % Change GBPm Headline Measures** (Total Ops): Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0%) (0.1%) -- Autocentres 348.7 356.9 (2.3)% 0.8% -- Retail 516.1 516.6 (0.1%) (0.7%) Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying Profit Before Tax* 21.0 21.3 (1.4%) Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 7.6p 7.6p - Dividend per Share 3.0p 3.0p - Net Cash / (Debt) (ex-Leases)* 1.3 (47.0) GBP48.3m Statutory Measures (Cont. Ops): Group Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1%) (0.1%) Autocentres Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.0% 0.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Reported Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3%)

*Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are defined on page 16. **H1 FY24 headline measures include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts; statutory measures have been restated to exclude these as shown in these condensed consolidated financial statements. The narrative below is based on headline measures with total operations as the comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced.

Strong performance

-- Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales -0.1% (H1 FY24: +8.3%) with Autocentres LfL +0.8% (c.40% of sales) andRetail LfL -0.7% (c.60% of sales). Motoring category across both Autocentres and Retail represents c.80% of sales.

-- Gross margin +160bps year-on-year ("YoY") to 49.4% due to price optimisation and Better Buying programme.

-- Emphasis on margin optimisation reflected in market share performance broadly in-line with forecasts.

-- GBP14.6m of savings delivered, on-track for FY25 target of GBP30m and mitigating GBP14.8m of inflation.

-- Retail generated underlying EBIT of GBP21.2m (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m) with 200bps improvement in gross margin inpart reflecting pricing discipline in a better-than-expected Motoring Products market, while the underlying Cyclingmarket remains c.33% below FY19 volumes.

-- Autocentres (ex-Avayler) delivered underlying EBIT of GBP9.1m (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m) as challenges in theunderlying Tyres market (c.13% below FY19 market volumes) resulted in lower sales growth vs. a very strongcomparative period (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%) and the business was impacted by high labour cost inflation.

-- Underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m, broadly flat YoY.

Resilient balance sheet

-- Strong cash generation with a free cash inflow of +GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2)m outflow).

-- Disciplined working capital management, including inventory down GBP18.8m YoY.

-- Net cash (pre-IFRS16) of GBP1.3m, an improvement of GBP48.3m YoY.

-- Interim dividend of 3.0p declared.

Significant strategic progress

-- Accelerating rollout of Fusion Motoring Services strategy (which creates a closer relationship betweenRetail and Autocentres within a town) to c.40 sites in FY25, following strong returns from the first wave of newlocations.

-- Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") passed 4m members with high value Premium sign-ups in-line with 8-10%target.

Outlook

-- Comfortable with FY25 consensus with strong performance in H1 underpinning full-year expectations. Whilstthe trading outlook is uncertain following the recent UK Budget, H2 is also impacted by short-term costs includingincremental freight at the lower end of the previously guided GBP4-7m range and temporary garage closures tofacilitate accelerated Fusion rollout.

-- As a business employing more than 12,000 colleagues, measures announced in the UK Budget add c.GBP23m ofdirect labour cost, of which c.GBP9m was already included in FY26 planning assumptions and fully mitigated.

-- The effect of the UK Budget on consumer behaviour and hence the trajectory of our end-markets is unclear.We have a greater ability to mitigate headwinds in the more needs-based Autocentres servicing business, wherepricing power is greater. Additional tactical and structural options to support mitigation are under review.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:

"I am really pleased with the progress we have delivered in the first half. Against ongoing headwinds, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables, with a disciplined approach to cost and margin optimisation. We are particularly excited by the outstanding results we are seeing from our Fusion Motoring Services programme, which creates a stronger connection between our Retail stores and Autocentres in a town to fulfil all our customers' motoring needs. Now live across 22 locations, these motoring services locations are delivering phenomenal returns with a significant uplift in both sales and profit. Given the strength of these results, we are now targeting 40 Fusion sites this year.

"Critical to our success, and what really stands us apart from the competition, are more than 12,000 fantastic colleagues. We continually prioritise investment in their training - with skills and capability our number one focus. The cost implications from the recent UK Budget are particularly acute for a specialist retailer that provides expert advice and assistance to customers, face to face. While we will work hard to mitigate these costs, we urge the government to consider alternative ways of supporting businesses like ours, including the acceleration of Apprenticeship Levy reform, which would help us to upskill existing colleagues and offset some of the new headwinds.

"Looking ahead, while the short-term outlook remains challenging, we will continue to build on our unique omnichannel platform and focus on what we can control to deliver on our strategy this year and beyond."

Investor and analyst meeting:

A webcast presentation for analysts will be broadcast at 9am followed by a live Q&A. To join the webcast please follow this link: Halfords Group plc FY25 Interim Results Webcast. A recording will subsequently be uploaded to www.halfordscompany.com.

For further information:

Investors:

Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk

Media:

Rob Greening / Steve Marinker / Jane Glover, Sodali & Co. halfords@sodali.com

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 636 consumer and commercial garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 268 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 502 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a service ("SaaS") solution to major clients in the US, Europe and Australia.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

CEO Review

Business Update

In the face of previously flagged short-term headwinds as well as more structural changes to our cost base that have emerged from the recent UK Budget, we continue to prioritise optimisation of our existing platform, positioning Halfords for growth in the years ahead. We have taken some important steps forward in H1, optimising our platform to generate improved returns, mitigating headwinds through cost and efficiency savings, and prioritising existing strategic initiatives where we have a proven ability to deliver. A particular highlight has been the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services concept, which is designed to create a closer relationship between our retail and garage infrastructure within a town. The excellent returns we have seen in the first wave of Fusion locations delivered in H1 have given us confidence to accelerate the programme in the remainder of this year to drive substantial incremental profit in converted sites in FY26 and beyond. 1. Optimising our platform to generate improved returns

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)