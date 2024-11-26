Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 -5

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

26 November 2024 Halfords Group plc Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25") Strong first half delivers GBP21m underlying PBT; accelerating Fusion garage services rollout to c.40 locations. H1 FY25 H1 FY24** Change LfL % Change GBPm Headline Measures** (Total Ops): Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0%) (0.1%) -- Autocentres 348.7 356.9 (2.3)% 0.8% -- Retail 516.1 516.6 (0.1%) (0.7%) Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying Profit Before Tax* 21.0 21.3 (1.4%) Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 7.6p 7.6p - Dividend per Share 3.0p 3.0p - Net Cash / (Debt) (ex-Leases)* 1.3 (47.0) GBP48.3m Statutory Measures (Cont. Ops): Group Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1%) (0.1%) Autocentres Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.0% 0.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Reported Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3%)

*Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are defined on page 16. **H1 FY24 headline measures include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts; statutory measures have been restated to exclude these as shown in these condensed consolidated financial statements. The narrative below is based on headline measures with total operations as the comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced.

Strong performance

-- Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales -0.1% (H1 FY24: +8.3%) with Autocentres LfL +0.8% (c.40% of sales) andRetail LfL -0.7% (c.60% of sales). Motoring category across both Autocentres and Retail represents c.80% of sales.

-- Gross margin +160bps year-on-year ("YoY") to 49.4% due to price optimisation and Better Buying programme.

-- Emphasis on margin optimisation reflected in market share performance broadly in-line with forecasts.

-- GBP14.6m of savings delivered, on-track for FY25 target of GBP30m and mitigating GBP14.8m of inflation.

-- Retail generated underlying EBIT of GBP21.2m (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m) with 200bps improvement in gross margin inpart reflecting pricing discipline in a better-than-expected Motoring Products market, while the underlying Cyclingmarket remains c.33% below FY19 volumes.

-- Autocentres (ex-Avayler) delivered underlying EBIT of GBP9.1m (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m) as challenges in theunderlying Tyres market (c.13% below FY19 market volumes) resulted in lower sales growth vs. a very strongcomparative period (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%) and the business was impacted by high labour cost inflation.

-- Underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m, broadly flat YoY.

Resilient balance sheet

-- Strong cash generation with a free cash inflow of +GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2)m outflow).

-- Disciplined working capital management, including inventory down GBP18.8m YoY.

-- Net cash (pre-IFRS16) of GBP1.3m, an improvement of GBP48.3m YoY.

-- Interim dividend of 3.0p declared.

Significant strategic progress

-- Accelerating rollout of Fusion Motoring Services strategy (which creates a closer relationship betweenRetail and Autocentres within a town) to c.40 sites in FY25, following strong returns from the first wave of newlocations.

-- Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") passed 4m members with high value Premium sign-ups in-line with 8-10%target.

Outlook

-- Comfortable with FY25 consensus with strong performance in H1 underpinning full-year expectations. Whilstthe trading outlook is uncertain following the recent UK Budget, H2 is also impacted by short-term costs includingincremental freight at the lower end of the previously guided GBP4-7m range and temporary garage closures tofacilitate accelerated Fusion rollout.

-- As a business employing more than 12,000 colleagues, measures announced in the UK Budget add c.GBP23m ofdirect labour cost, of which c.GBP9m was already included in FY26 planning assumptions and fully mitigated.

-- The effect of the UK Budget on consumer behaviour and hence the trajectory of our end-markets is unclear.We have a greater ability to mitigate headwinds in the more needs-based Autocentres servicing business, wherepricing power is greater. Additional tactical and structural options to support mitigation are under review.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:

"I am really pleased with the progress we have delivered in the first half. Against ongoing headwinds, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables, with a disciplined approach to cost and margin optimisation. We are particularly excited by the outstanding results we are seeing from our Fusion Motoring Services programme, which creates a stronger connection between our Retail stores and Autocentres in a town to fulfil all our customers' motoring needs. Now live across 22 locations, these motoring services locations are delivering phenomenal returns with a significant uplift in both sales and profit. Given the strength of these results, we are now targeting 40 Fusion sites this year.

"Critical to our success, and what really stands us apart from the competition, are more than 12,000 fantastic colleagues. We continually prioritise investment in their training - with skills and capability our number one focus. The cost implications from the recent UK Budget are particularly acute for a specialist retailer that provides expert advice and assistance to customers, face to face. While we will work hard to mitigate these costs, we urge the government to consider alternative ways of supporting businesses like ours, including the acceleration of Apprenticeship Levy reform, which would help us to upskill existing colleagues and offset some of the new headwinds.

"Looking ahead, while the short-term outlook remains challenging, we will continue to build on our unique omnichannel platform and focus on what we can control to deliver on our strategy this year and beyond."

Investor and analyst meeting:

A webcast presentation for analysts will be broadcast at 9am followed by a live Q&A. To join the webcast please follow this link: Halfords Group plc FY25 Interim Results Webcast. A recording will subsequently be uploaded to www.halfordscompany.com.

For further information:

Investors:

Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk

Media:

Rob Greening / Steve Marinker / Jane Glover, Sodali & Co. halfords@sodali.com

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 636 consumer and commercial garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 268 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 502 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a service ("SaaS") solution to major clients in the US, Europe and Australia.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

CEO Review

Business Update

In the face of previously flagged short-term headwinds as well as more structural changes to our cost base that have emerged from the recent UK Budget, we continue to prioritise optimisation of our existing platform, positioning Halfords for growth in the years ahead. We have taken some important steps forward in H1, optimising our platform to generate improved returns, mitigating headwinds through cost and efficiency savings, and prioritising existing strategic initiatives where we have a proven ability to deliver. A particular highlight has been the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services concept, which is designed to create a closer relationship between our retail and garage infrastructure within a town. The excellent returns we have seen in the first wave of Fusion locations delivered in H1 have given us confidence to accelerate the programme in the remainder of this year to drive substantial incremental profit in converted sites in FY26 and beyond. 1. Optimising our platform to generate improved returns

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 -2-

Halfords occupies a unique market position: we benefit from a trusted, super-specialist brand; a national, omnichannel footprint; leadership positions in both the motoring and cycling markets; and a strong, resilient balance sheet. We also have millions of loyal customers, including more than 4m Halfords Motoring Club members, and more than 12,000 highly engaged and committed colleagues who are the linchpin of our business. In the context of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we have focused on maximising the value of these differentiating attributes for all our stakeholders, including both our customers and our colleagues.

The steps we have taken in H1 are very clearly manifested in our gross margin performance, which increased by 160bps YoY to enable us to hold PBT flat vs. last year despite significant wage inflation across the business.

Central to this improvement has been our Better Buying programme, which is built on stronger partnerships with key suppliers which drive not only improved economics but also allow us to have more influence over ESG practices throughout our supply chain. Now in the second year of this programme, we are seeing the benefits accelerate, contributing GBP5.7m of incremental gross profit in H1 FY25.

Pricing has also been an important lever, with a high degree of pricing discipline combined with efficient promotional activity enabling us to pass on some of the headwinds in our cost base. Our ability to do this varies by end market, depending on both structural factors and short-term competitive dynamics which are visible in the 'Market Volume and Share' table below. Pricing in Cycling and Tyres is particularly challenging, as volumes in the underlying Cycling market continue to decline (now c.33% below FY19 levels) while the underlying Tyres market remains depressed by historical standards (c.13% below FY19 levels). This market is also characterised by lower margins and a high degree of transparency on pricing.

Market Volume and Share Autocentres Retail Consumer Motoring Servicing Retail Motoring Cycling Tyres Market Volume Growth forecast in FY25 -2.0% Broadly flat Broadly flat -2.0% Actual market growth in H1 FY25 +0.8% +3.7% +2.5% -4.2% Market Share (volume-based) Share movement forecast in FY25 +0.5 ppts to flat +0.25ppts to flat Flat to -1.5 ppts +1.5 ppts to +0.5 ppts Actual share movement in H1 FY25 -0.2 ppts +0.2 ppts -1.6 ppts +0.2 ppts

Sources: Consumer Tyres per GfK, Motoring Servicing per DVSA, Retail Motoring per GfK, Cycling per Bicycling Association, all for six months to end September 2024.

Notes: Following the purchase of Wiggle by Frasers Group in Feb 24, Wiggle data, which was previously included in Bicycling Association Cycling data, was removed retrospectively and fully from that point forward. The data service also excludes Evans Cycles. GfK Tyres market reporting includes sales data from Tyre Specialists, Autocentres and Online Pure Players. From May 2024, Kwik Fit discontinued data supply to GfK and its data has been modelled using GfK's advanced research methodology and modelling techniques. Use of these data sources in future reporting is under review given reduced market coverage.

The Cycling market is highly fragmented with a large number of independent retailers. As such, weak demand for bikes has resulted in significant industry consolidation in recent years. We continue to take small amounts of share in a declining market due to our trusted brand and market-leading value proposition in predominantly own-brand cycling ranges. We have continued to innovate in our product ranges including launching more than 25 new premium mechanical and electric bikes in the GBP850+ price bracket across the Boardman, Voodoo and Carrera brands, exclusive to Halfords and a clear point of difference vs. our competition.

In contrast, and despite remaining much lower than in FY19, Tyre market volumes returned to growth in the period, up 0.8%. However, we have seen clear evidence of customers trading down into 'budget' tyre categories with an average selling price around half of that for the premium, branded equivalent which has suppressed sales growth while technician wages have increased significantly. This tendency to trade down has resulted in aggressive competitor promotional activity at the premium end of the market, where it is particularly easy for customers to benchmark product pricing online. Given our focus on margin optimisation, we have not always matched this promotional activity, preferring to focus on our differentiated customer proposition.

While it is encouraging to see volume growth return to the market, we continue to see customers responding to pressures on household budgets by deferring tyre replacement for longer. Data from within our own business indicates that the proportion of vehicles booked in for a tyre replacement that are subsequently found to have at least one tyre rated 'red' (i.e. in need of immediate replacement) has increased from c.9% in FY21 to c.15% today.

More positively, sales of Motoring Products and Motoring Services were strong. In Motoring Products, where a higher proportion of spend is needs-based, the market has grown more quickly than we expected. Our share in this market declined in-line with our expectations for the year given our price and margin optimisation strategy. Meanwhile we have commenced a programme of Motoring space relays which will re-balance our stores towards the categories where the highest growth opportunity exists, such as car cleaning and security, touring and child travel. This will also provide an opportunity to further develop our own-brand ranges and better support strategic supplier relationships with greater range breadth and depth. We plan to complete c.50 store relays in FY25 and these will be accompanied by training for our people across product categories and ranges, enabling colleagues to provide specialist advice to our customers in a way that is unique to the physical store environment.

Meanwhile, Motoring Services performance was a highlight for the Group, taking share in a growing market where we are better able to price to reflect increases in our cost base. We have continued to take action to increase the volume of higher margin Service, Maintenance and Repair ("SMR") work in our garages, particularly in the sites acquired from National which historically focused on Tyres. We have seen a c.3% increase in the proportion of sales derived from SMR across the garage estate. In part this is due to an investment in the leadership capability in our Autocentres driving more rigorous processes for identifying and recording additional service needs when vehicles come into our garages. The increase in SMR mix in acquired National sites is even more significant as we have enabled booking via Halfords.com and increased the number of trained colleagues in those sites.

Despite steady gains, our share of the fragmented Motoring Services market remains low, and hence the opportunity to drive profitable growth is significant. The Autocentres business more broadly will benefit from the investments into garage leadership capability delivered in the first half of the year. Looking further ahead and as covered in the 'Strategic Transformation' section, the acceleration of the Fusion Motoring Services rollout will help to unlock the substantial potential for profitable growth across our garage estate in the coming years, particularly in sites acquired from National which are currently skewed to Tyres rather than SMR.

Perhaps the biggest asset we have across the business is our people. As such, we are investing in colleagues at all levels of their career, including reinstating performance-related variable financial awards. We have significantly increased the number of garage apprentices in our Autocentres, expanded our Retail management development programme, and are piloting a new management apprenticeship bringing together colleagues from across the Halfords business to help them progress to the next stage in their career. However, our primary focus has been on developing leadership capability throughout the garages business, including through improved recruitment and onboarding processes as well as more comprehensive training for our existing garage leaders. Quality of leadership in an individual garage is a significant factor in its success and can unlock huge performance improvements particularly when combined with Fusion, which is covered in further detail below.

Finally, and importantly for all our stakeholders, we have taken further steps forward to deliver on our ESG priorities. We have increased engagement with our partners to drive improved sustainability and working practices throughout the supply chain. We are also pleased to have introduced initiatives such as inner tube recycling across our store network as well as piloting high-capacity lithium batteries to power onboard tyre-fitting equipment, thereby reducing direct emissions from our mobile business. We continue to search for opportunities to grow and improve our business while delivering on our sustainability objectives. 2. Mitigating headwinds by driving cost and efficiency savings

Halfords has absorbed some very significant inflationary pressures in recent years and the additional c.GBP15m of cost increases experienced in H1 take the cumulative total since the start of FY23 to c.GBP120m. While there are signs that some of these pressures are abating, most notably in relation to energy costs and FX, labour inflation continues to be a significant headwind with a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage coming into effect at the start of FY25 (not to mention further increases resulting from the recent UK Budget anticipated in FY26 - more on which below). However, we have continued to be disciplined on cost, realising GBP14.6m of savings in the first half of the year, which have enabled us to deliver a very similar level of profit to last year despite the substantial headwinds we have faced. In addition to GBP5.7m of benefit from the Better Buying programme as outlined above, a relentless focus on cost and efficiency has also helped us to mitigate the inflation we experienced in H1, two examples of which are detailed below.

At our FY24 results, we announced the restructuring of our tyre supply chain, closing the existing operation and entering into an agreement with specialist tyre distributor Bond International. This arrangement was expected to give rise to a number of benefits for both Halfords and our customers, including a GBP5m per annum cost benefit, improved tyre availability including same-day tyre services, and more efficient processes and controls. Our agreement with Bond has started well, and all of these benefits are being realised across our garage network. The arrangement has resulted in H1 cost savings of GBP2.1m and we have experienced a meaningful improvement in tyre availability in our garages over the six-month period.

We have also taken steps to improve our stock management analytics and processes throughout the business, resulting in an GBP18.8m reduction in stock YoY at a seasonal peak as we build product ahead of Christmas and Black Friday in the Retail business. Retail has seen the benefits of more successful planning and effective clearance of unsold stock at the end of the season. Meanwhile in Autocentres we have reduced our stock of tyres with no detrimental impact on availability as a result of the supply chain restructuring described above. Disciplined stock control has been an important contributor to delivery of a GBP28.1m free cash inflow, reflected in a higher average cash balance YoY across the period. This strong cash management has resulted in GBP0.9m of incremental profit generation through lower finance costs in the half. 3. Selectively prioritising key strategic transformation initiatives

Our priority in FY25 is optimising our existing platform, as detailed above. However, we have continued to prioritise a limited number of strategic initiatives which have been identified as a priority for future growth, including Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") and, most importantly, the Fusion Motoring Services rollout.

HMC cuts across both our Retail and Autocentres businesses and continues to resonate strongly in both its free and paid-for forms. HMC now has more than 4 million members having only launched at the end of FY22, with Premium membership signups in H1 tracking in-line with our 8 to 10% mid-term target. HMC members continue to shop more frequently, spend more when they visit, and are more likely than non-members to experience the full range of Halfords products and services (what we term "cross-shop"). What is even more exciting is that with almost three years of data on the behaviour of our earliest HMC members, we can now see that the value of members (and especially Premium members) over non-members grows as membership cohorts age. Despite these compelling results, we believe there to be substantial untapped value in the HMC model in the mid to long-term as we develop our data capability and further build out the HMC proposition.

However, our top priority strategic programme in FY25 is the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services model, which is designed to take the highest returning elements of our flagship Colchester and Halifax Fusion towns, providing an improved customer experience in many more locations across our network. At its core, the programme is about connecting the Motoring Services offer across the infrastructure within a town, driving referrals from the store to the garage, increasing SMR mix in Autocentres and delivering improved returns from an existing fixed cost in our estate.

The Fusion Motoring Services rollout includes:

-- Refurbishing the garage including installing more ramps to support SMR work;

-- Adding a fixed canopy for servicing activity in the retail car park;

-- Introduction of an Automotive Services Manager based in-store to drive garage referrals, supported byimproved technology;

-- Additional colleagues in the garage, including in customer service, sales and managerial roles, as wellas more technicians; and,

-- Enhancements to garage leadership including additional training.

The Halifax and Colchester Fusion test sites required significant up-front investment but resulted in a doubling of sales and EBITDA at maturity. The Fusion Motoring Services model being rolled out in the current financial year takes our experience from these tests and aims to replicate their financial outcomes but at a much lower initial cost, thereby delivering improved returns with a faster payback of just over 2 years.

The original plan was to open c.25 new Fusion Motoring Services locations in FY25 at a cost of approximately GBP5m, i.e. GBP200k per site. 22 sites have been delivered so far this year, with the 10 sites delivered over the Summer as the first wave now having 3 to 4 months of trading behind them. These sites are performing significantly ahead of business case and have given us the confidence to go further, accelerating the programme to deliver c.40 sites in total in the current financial year (i.e. an increase of c.15 from the initial plan). The impact in H2 FY25 of these 15 garages being closed for up to 8 weeks each while staff are retained and trained will be c.GBP1m; however, we are confident in a substantial site-level uplift in profitability in FY26 and beyond

The benefits of Fusion are particularly apparent in many of the garages acquired from National, which represent 13 of the 22 Fusion locations delivered so far this year and tend to be larger and more Tyres-focused than Halfords Autocentres locations. As such, they present a significant opportunity to increase capacity and expand into higher margin SMR work and hence we see Fusion as the key to unlocking the full potential of the National business in the coming years.

We plan to continue the Fusion Motoring Services rollout in FY26, and within the next two years we anticipate our physical Autocentres business operating under a single Halfords Garage Services brand. This will allow us to leverage our market-leading reputation in higher margin SMR across the whole garage estate. Combined with existing Tyres infrastructure, including the ability to service large, commercial contracts and the distressed consumer tyres market through an expanded same-day service, Halfords will operate a truly differentiated, SMR-led national garage network.

Outlook

Current Year (H2 FY25)

We remain comfortable with consensus estimates for FY25 which imply a significant profit weighting towards H1. The second half of the year will be impacted by incremental freight at the lower end of the previously indicated GBP4-7m range, and acceleration of our Fusion rollout will have a c.GBP1m impact due to temporary garage closures.

Recent trading has become more volatile with consumer confidence impacted by the uncertainty ahead of the Autumn UK Budget, and we are yet to see how the measures announced affect customer behaviour in H2.

FY26 and Mid-term

In our FY23 Capital Markets Day ("CMD"), we set out a route to the Halfords business generating a mid-term underlying PBT of GBP90m to GBP110m. GBP17m of the increase in profit was forecast to come from market recovery. However, as noted above, two of our four underlying markets remain substantially depressed compared to FY19. This, alongside more than GBP50m of inflation in the last 18 months (vs. our expectation of a GBP46m headwind across the whole mid-term period), has slowed our progress towards our target range.

To test our thinking on the recovery prospects for Cycling and Tyres in particular, earlier this year we commissioned strategy consultants OC&C to undertake detailed market analysis. Underpinning our CMD targets was an assumption that the Cycling market would recover to 10% below FY19 levels in the mid-term, with Tyres reaching 3% below FY19 levels over the same timeframe. Using consumer and other qualitative research, a range of third-party data sources and their own modelling, OC&C has concluded that the Cycling market should recover to 14% below FY19 with the Tyres market 2% ahead of FY19 by FY28/29. These market projections are consistent with the profit outcome presented at the CMD, albeit two years later than originally envisaged. However, the analysis was conducted prior to the recent UK Budget, and it is unclear how macroeconomic indicators including inflation, interest rates and unemployment levels will respond to the changes announced, and hence impact these forecasts.

The second factor impacting progress towards our mid-term targets is inflation, which we had expected to start to ease in the years following the CMD. Announcements made at the recent UK Budget in relation to Employers' National Insurance and moves to align the National Minimum Wage rate for under-21s with the National Living Wage have materially impacted our cost assumptions for FY26, adding c.GBP23m to our direct labour costs, of which c.GBP9m was already included in our planning assumptions and hence fully mitigated. We may also see inflation passed through on managed services and the impact on consumer confidence (and therefore our end-markets) is unclear.

It will inevitably be challenging to fully mitigate a single-year cost increase of this magnitude, particularly in the Retail business where many of our product categories are discretionary and/or big ticket and substantial cost has already been removed in recent years. We anticipate being able to pass through wage inflation more easily in the Autocentres business where a greater proportion of revenue relates to services. We are assessing a broad range of other tactical and structural levers at our disposal. In the longer term, we remain confident in the strength of the Halfords brand and its ability to stretch into adjacent markets.

Next update

Our next update will be the FY25 trading statement, which is expected in April 2025.

Graham Stapleton

Chief Executive Officer, Halfords Group plc

25 November 2024 CFO Report

Group Financial Results

All numbers are stated on a post-IFRS 16 basis unless otherwise indicated.

Result from Continuing Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1)% Gross Profit 427.5 415.8 2.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Underlying EBIT 26.4 31.5 (16.2)% Underlying EBITDA 89.4 94.2 (5.1)% Net Finance expense (5.4) (6.3) (14.3)% Underlying Profit Before Tax 21.0 25.2 (16.7)% Net Non-underlying items (3.2) (2.0) 60.0% Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3)% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 7.6p 8.9p (14.6)%

In H2 FY24, the Group entered into an agreement with specialist tyre distributor Bond International ("Bond"), which now manages the tyre distribution and warehousing operations for the Autocentres business. This restructuring resulted in the closure of the tyre wholesale and distribution operations that formed part of the Axle Group acquisition in December 2021.

A reconciliation of Underlying PBT from Continuing Operations to the total result is provided in the table below.

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Underlying Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 21.0 25.2 (16.7)% Underlying Loss Before Tax from Discontinued Operations - (3.9) Underlying Profit Before Tax - Total Operations 21.0 21.3 (1.4)%

The following table shows the same information but with total operations as the comparative (i.e. the H1 FY24 headline measures shown on page 1, which include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts). As previously discussed, the decision to outsource our tyre and warehousing operations to Bond delivers significant P&L benefit to the Group. However, it also results in some costs previously incurred in the discontinued Viking operation now being reflected in the continuing consumer garage business by way of a tyre distribution fee paid to Bond. As such, a comparison to the results of total operations last year better reflects relative performance and is the basis of the narrative which follows.

Result from Total Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0)% Gross Profit 427.5 417.3 2.4% Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying EBIT 26.4 27.6 (4.3)% Underlying EBITDA 89.4 90.9 (1.7)% Net Finance expense (5.4) (6.3) (14.3)% Underlying Profit Before Tax 21.0 21.3 (1.4)% Net Non-underlying items (3.2) (2.0) 60.0% Profit Before Tax 17.8 19.3 (7.8)% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 7.6p 7.6p -

During the 26 weeks ending 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25"), the Group delivered an underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m (H1 FY24: GBP21.3m) on revenue which fell by 1.0% year-on-year ("YoY") to GBP864.8m. Like-for-like ("LfL") sales declined by -0.1% against a very strong comparative in the previous period (H1 FY24: +8.3%) as consumer confidence continued to be weak and the Cycling and Tyre markets remained depressed by historical standards.

Strong progress on our Better Buying programme and other initiatives have contributed to a total of 160bps of gross margin expansion in the half. Group gross profit of GBP427.5m (H1 FY24: GBP417.3m) represents a gross margin of 49.4% (H1 FY24: 47.8%).

GBP14.6m of cost savings delivered in H1 have largely mitigated the impact of a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage through the P&L, enabling us to deliver broadly flat PBT in challenging circumstances. These market and inflationary headwinds will continue to impact the business in H2, compounded by elevated freight costs resulting from disruption to ocean freight routes. At the start of the year we highlighted a freight impact of GBP4-7m which we now expect to materialise around the bottom end of the range. H2 will also be impacted by short-term costs associated with the acceleration of our Fusion Motoring Services rollout to an additional c.15 locations, as highlighted in the CEO Report.

Looking ahead to FY26, changes announced in the Autumn UK Budget will add c.GBP23m of direct labour cost inflation to the business, of which c.GBP9m was already included in our planning assumptions. As highlighted in the CEO Report we may also see inflation in managed services while the impact on our end-markets is unclear. We are considering all mitigation options.

Detailed analysis of our sales performance, gross margin and operating costs are covered in further detail under 'Reporting Segments' below. Unallocated costs of GBP2.6m (H1 FY24: GBP2.9m) represent amortisation charges in respect of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, which arise on consolidation of the Group. Group underlying EBIT was GBP26.4m (H1 FY24: GBP27.6m), a reduction of GBP1.2m YoY following a very strong Autocentres performance in the comparative period, while Group underlying EBITDA was GBP89.4m (H1 FY24: GBP90.9m).

Net Non-Underlying items

The following table outlines the components of the non-underlying items recognised in the period:

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Organisational restructure costs 0.2 1.9 Closure costs 1.2 (1.2) Acquisition and investment related fees - 0.3 Replacement of Warehouse Management System 0.6 0.7 Garage Transformation Programme 0.3 - Cloud migration costs 0.9 - Other - 0.3 Net non-underlying items charge 3.2 2.0

Organisational restructure costs of GBP0.2m in the period related to redundancy costs incurred as part of a change in the Group's operating model.

Closure costs are costs associated with the closure of stores and garages following an earlier strategic review of the Group's physical estate, alongside closure of the Group's Tyre Wholesale operations in FY24. In the current period, costs predominantly relate to ongoing property expenses that cannot be provided for in advance under IFRS, whilst the prior period credit represents a release of provisions no longer required following a review.

Acquisition costs relate to fees incurred in relation to the acquisition of Lodge Tyre Company.

Costs relating to the replacement of the Warehouse Management System were incurred during the current period and in FY24. The project and associated costs are expected to conclude in H1 FY26.

Garage Transformation Programme costs relate to professional fees incurred in reviewing and implementing improvements to operational processes and systems in the Group's garages, the benefits of which will be realised in future periods.

Cloud migration costs relate to the migration of servers from co-located datacentres to the cloud, including expenses associated with managing this transition and the temporary dual running of existing co-located servers and the new Cloud-based solution.

Reporting Segments

Retail

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change Sales mix GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 % Revenue 516.1 516.6 (0.7)%* -- Motoring** 324.2 323.9 (0.2)%* 62.9 -- Cycling** 191.1 192.3 (1.6)%* 37.1 Gross Profit 246.5 236.8 4.1% Gross Margin 47.8% 45.8% 200bps Operating Costs (225.3) (217.3) +3.7% Underlying EBIT 21.2 19.6 +8.1% Non-underlying items (1.8) (1.1) +63.6% EBIT 19.4 18.5 +4.9% Underlying EBITDA 59.5 59.8 (0.5)%

*Change in revenue is on a LfL basis. ** Sales breakdown excludes miscellaneous sales of GBP0.8m (H1 FY24: GBP0.4m).

Retail sales saw a small LfL reduction of 0.7% in the period, to GBP516.1m. Reflective of the broader consumer environment and consistent with recent history, Motoring has performed more strongly than Cycling due to its higher mix of needs-based rather than discretionary products. In Motoring, we successfully optimised margin via effective pricing and promotion resulting in LfL Motoring sales down 0.2% (total sales up 0.1%) against strong comparatives (H1 FY24 Motoring: +8.2% LfL). With continued decline in the Cycling market, LfL Cycling sales declined by 1.6% in the period (total sales down 0.7%).

Retail operating costs before non-underlying items increased by 3.7%, reflecting tight cost control against the backdrop of a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage. As such, the Retail business delivered an 8.1% increase in segmental EBIT before non-underlying items to GBP21.2m in the period (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m).

Autocentres

As in the Group-level disclosure above, the table below shows Autocentres segment performance with the prior year comparative restated to reflect only Continuing Operations.

Continuing Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.8%* Gross Profit 181.0 179.0 1.1% Gross Margin 51.9% 51.3% +60bps Operating Costs (173.2) (164.2) 5.5% Underlying EBIT 7.8 14.8 (47.3)% Non-underlying items (1.4) (0.9) 55.6% EBIT 6.4 13.9 (54.0)% Underlying EBITDA 29.9 34.9 (14.3)%

*Change in revenue figures is on a LfL basis

A reconciliation of Autocentres underlying EBIT, from continuing operations to the total result, is provided in the table below.

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Underlying EBIT from Continuing Operations 7.8 14.8 (47.4)% Underlying EBIT from Discontinued Operations - (3.9) Underlying EBIT - Total Operations 7.8 10.9 (28.4)%

The following table summarises Autocentres performance but with total operations as the comparative (i.e. including the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts). As above, the narrative which follows uses the results of total operations as the prior year comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced to Bond.

Total Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 348.7 356.9 0.8%* Gross Profit 181.0 180.5 0.3% Gross Margin 51.9% 50.6% +130bps Operating Costs (173.2) (169.5) 2.2% Underlying EBIT 7.8 10.9 (28.4)% Non-underlying items (1.4) (0.9) 55.6% EBIT 6.4 10.0 (36.0)% Underlying EBITDA 29.9 31.1 (3.9)%

*Change in revenue is on a LfL basis

The Autocentres segment reported revenue of GBP348.7m, flat vs. the previous year. Excluding the Avayler SaaS business, Autocentres generated revenue of GBP347.1m in H1 FY25, a LfL increase of 0.8% against a very strong prior year comparative (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%). This performance is based on divergent trends in the two core autocentres markets of Tyres and Service, Maintenance and Repair ("SMR").

SMR revenue grew strongly in H1, and we continued to take share while optimising gross margin through pricing and our better buying program. In contrast, the Tyres market has been more challenging, characterised by consumers trading down into budget ranges with much lower average selling prices than their premium, branded equivalents.

Segmental gross margin has proved resilient at 51.9%, benefiting from the mix shift into SMR as well as initiatives such as Better Buying. However, lower revenue growth vs. last year meant that we were unable to mitigate the extent of the increase in labour costs triggered by a 10% increase in the National Living Wage as we sought to maintain an appropriate skills differential. As such, underlying EBIT for the Autocentres business declined by 28.8% YoY to GBP7.8m (H1 FY24: GBP10.9m).

The Avayler business continues to be reported within the Autocentres segment but now operates as a standalone business within the Group. It generated revenue of GBP1.6m (H1 FY24: GBP1.2m) in the half but incurred a loss before interest and tax of GBP1.3m as investment in growth continued.

Underlying Autocentres EBIT excluding Avayler was therefore GBP9.1m, down 20.6% YoY (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m).

Portfolio Management

The Retail store portfolio as at 27 September 2024 comprised 377 stores (H1 FY24: 392; FY24: 387).

The Autocentres portfolio as at 27 September 2024 comprised 636 locations (547 consumer garages and 89 commercial locations) (H1 FY24: 593, FY24: 639).

As at 27 September 2024 there were a total of 770 vans in operation, 197 of which were Halfords Mobile Expert, 502 commercial vans and 71 vans supporting mobile tyre fitting in National (H1 FY24: 742, FY24: 768).

Net Finance Expense

The reduced net finance expense YoY of GBP5.4m (H1 FY24: GBP6.3m) is primarily due to interest accruing on a higher average cash balance through the period, which was the result of disciplined working capital management including lower stock. Finance costs pre IFRS 16 also decreased compared to the prior year to GBP1.0m (H1 FY24: GBP2.0m).

Taxation

The taxation charge on profit for the financial period was GBP3.7m (H1 FY24: GBP5.7m), including a GBP0.7m credit (H1 FY24: GBP0.1m credit) in respect of non-underlying items. The effective tax rate of 20.6% (H1 FY24: 24.6%) differs from the UK corporation tax rate (25%) principally due to prior year adjustments partially offset by the impact of non-deductible expenditure.

The full year FY25 effective tax rate is expected to be around 23.3% which is below the statutory rate due to the impact of the prior period adjustments.

Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

Underlying Basic EPS was 7.6 pence (H1 FY24: 7.6 pence) and after non-underlying items was 6.5 pence (H1 FY24: 6.7 pence). Basic weighted-average shares in issue during the period were 218.1m (H1 FY24: 217.5m). The increase in the basic weighted-average shares in issue during the period from H1 FY24 is due to the reduction in the weighted-average number of shares held by the Employee Benefit Trust.

Dividend

The Board have declared an interim dividend of 3 pence per share in respect of the period to 27 September 2024 (H1 FY24: 3 pence). The interim dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 12 December 2024 and a record date of 13 December 2024.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure in the period totalled GBP23.6m (H1 FY24: GBP18.7m), against a full-year expectation of GBP50-60m.

Retail capital expenditure was GBP12.2m (H1 FY24: GBP7.6m), of which GBP6.8m (H1 FY24: GBP5.0m) related to IT infrastructure and e-commerce, mainly focused on the development of the loyalty offer in Halfords Motoring Club and the Group's websites. GBP4.8m (H1 FY24: GBP1.9m) was invested in stores, including on relaying Motoring space in the first wave of stores earmarked for this initiative, with the majority of the remaining balance related to software investment in Tredz.

Autocentres capital expenditure was GBP11.4m (H1 FY24: GBP11.1m) of which GBP3.5m (H1 FY24: GBP5.0m) related to IT software expenditure on the development of Avayler and PACE, the Garage Workflow System. Expenditure on property and garage equipment in the period was GBP7.9m (H1 FY24: GBP5.8m), with c.GBP3.6m incurred to support the rollout of the Fusion Motoring Services model across our estate.

Inventories

Group inventory held at the period end was GBP244.1m (H1 FY24: GBP262.9m, FY24: GBP237.5m). The GBP18.8m reduction in stock holding YoY reflects the Group's continued improvement of its stock management, and the full-year impact of actions undertaken in H2 FY24.

Retail inventory was GBP193.3m (H1 FY24: GBP202.0m, FY24: GBP178.8m) down GBP8.7m YoY as a result of successful planning and effective end-of-season clearance. The increase from FY24 year end was driven by the typical seasonal stock build ahead of the peak Christmas trading period.

Autocentres' inventory was GBP50.8m (H1 FY24: GBP60.9m, FY24: GBP58.7m). The decrease of GBP10.1m YoY and GBP7.9m since FY24 year-end reflects the closure of the Group's Wholesale Tyre operations in H2 FY24, with improved structures, processes and analytics supporting improved stock control.

Cashflow and Borrowings

Adjusted operating cashflow during the period, was GBP95.3m (H1 FY24: GBP64.0m). After acquisitions, taxation, capital expenditure, net finance costs, and lease payments, a free cash inflow of GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2m) outflow) was generated in the period. The increase in free cashflow of GBP47.3m from H1 FY24 is due to strong working capital management in the period.

Group net debt, including IFRS 16 lease debt, was GBP276.5m at the balance sheet date (H1 FY24: GBP372.3m, FY24 GBP315.3m) consisting of GBP78.6m of cash (H1 FY24: GBP16.2m), GBP(43.5)m bank overdrafts (H1 FY24: GBP(10.9)m), GBP(33.7)m in relation to the Group's revolving credit facility (H1 FY24: GBP(49.4)m), GBP(0.1m) of other borrowings (H1 FY24: GBP(2.9)m) and GBP(277.8)m of lease liabilities (H1 FY24: GBP(325.3)m). The decrease in the Group's net debt from FY24 year-end of GBP(38.8)m relates to a decrease of GBP29.4m in lease liabilities, GBP21.8m cash inflow, GBP0.5m of other non-cash movements, and net repayment of the Group's revolving credit facility and other borrowings of GBP11.9m. Excluding lease debt, Group net cash was GBP1.3m at the balance sheet date (H1 FY24: net debt of GBP(47.0)m). Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board considers risk assessment, identification of mitigating actions and internal control to be fundamental to achieving Halfords' strategic corporate objectives. In the Annual Report & Accounts the Board sets out what it considers to be the principal commercial and financial risks to achieving the Group's objectives. The main areas of potential risk and uncertainty in the financial year are described in the Strategic Report on pages 82 to 89 of the Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 29 March 2024 and all are considered relevant to the H1 FY25 reporting. These include:

