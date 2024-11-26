Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 -10

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 26-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 November 2024 Halfords Group plc Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25") Strong first half delivers GBP21m underlying PBT; accelerating Fusion garage services rollout to c.40 locations. H1 FY25 H1 FY24** Change LfL % Change GBPm Headline Measures** (Total Ops): Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0%) (0.1%) -- Autocentres 348.7 356.9 (2.3)% 0.8% -- Retail 516.1 516.6 (0.1%) (0.7%) Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying Profit Before Tax* 21.0 21.3 (1.4%) Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 7.6p 7.6p - Dividend per Share 3.0p 3.0p - Net Cash / (Debt) (ex-Leases)* 1.3 (47.0) GBP48.3m Statutory Measures (Cont. Ops): Group Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1%) (0.1%) Autocentres Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.0% 0.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Reported Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3%)

*Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are defined on page 16. **H1 FY24 headline measures include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts; statutory measures have been restated to exclude these as shown in these condensed consolidated financial statements. The narrative below is based on headline measures with total operations as the comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced.

Strong performance

-- Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales -0.1% (H1 FY24: +8.3%) with Autocentres LfL +0.8% (c.40% of sales) andRetail LfL -0.7% (c.60% of sales). Motoring category across both Autocentres and Retail represents c.80% of sales.

-- Gross margin +160bps year-on-year ("YoY") to 49.4% due to price optimisation and Better Buying programme.

-- Emphasis on margin optimisation reflected in market share performance broadly in-line with forecasts.

-- GBP14.6m of savings delivered, on-track for FY25 target of GBP30m and mitigating GBP14.8m of inflation.

-- Retail generated underlying EBIT of GBP21.2m (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m) with 200bps improvement in gross margin inpart reflecting pricing discipline in a better-than-expected Motoring Products market, while the underlying Cyclingmarket remains c.33% below FY19 volumes.

-- Autocentres (ex-Avayler) delivered underlying EBIT of GBP9.1m (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m) as challenges in theunderlying Tyres market (c.13% below FY19 market volumes) resulted in lower sales growth vs. a very strongcomparative period (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%) and the business was impacted by high labour cost inflation.

-- Underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m, broadly flat YoY.

Resilient balance sheet

-- Strong cash generation with a free cash inflow of +GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2)m outflow).

-- Disciplined working capital management, including inventory down GBP18.8m YoY.

-- Net cash (pre-IFRS16) of GBP1.3m, an improvement of GBP48.3m YoY.

-- Interim dividend of 3.0p declared.

Significant strategic progress

-- Accelerating rollout of Fusion Motoring Services strategy (which creates a closer relationship betweenRetail and Autocentres within a town) to c.40 sites in FY25, following strong returns from the first wave of newlocations.

-- Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") passed 4m members with high value Premium sign-ups in-line with 8-10%target.

Outlook

-- Comfortable with FY25 consensus with strong performance in H1 underpinning full-year expectations. Whilstthe trading outlook is uncertain following the recent UK Budget, H2 is also impacted by short-term costs includingincremental freight at the lower end of the previously guided GBP4-7m range and temporary garage closures tofacilitate accelerated Fusion rollout.

-- As a business employing more than 12,000 colleagues, measures announced in the UK Budget add c.GBP23m ofdirect labour cost, of which c.GBP9m was already included in FY26 planning assumptions and fully mitigated.

-- The effect of the UK Budget on consumer behaviour and hence the trajectory of our end-markets is unclear.We have a greater ability to mitigate headwinds in the more needs-based Autocentres servicing business, wherepricing power is greater. Additional tactical and structural options to support mitigation are under review.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:

"I am really pleased with the progress we have delivered in the first half. Against ongoing headwinds, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables, with a disciplined approach to cost and margin optimisation. We are particularly excited by the outstanding results we are seeing from our Fusion Motoring Services programme, which creates a stronger connection between our Retail stores and Autocentres in a town to fulfil all our customers' motoring needs. Now live across 22 locations, these motoring services locations are delivering phenomenal returns with a significant uplift in both sales and profit. Given the strength of these results, we are now targeting 40 Fusion sites this year.

"Critical to our success, and what really stands us apart from the competition, are more than 12,000 fantastic colleagues. We continually prioritise investment in their training - with skills and capability our number one focus. The cost implications from the recent UK Budget are particularly acute for a specialist retailer that provides expert advice and assistance to customers, face to face. While we will work hard to mitigate these costs, we urge the government to consider alternative ways of supporting businesses like ours, including the acceleration of Apprenticeship Levy reform, which would help us to upskill existing colleagues and offset some of the new headwinds.

"Looking ahead, while the short-term outlook remains challenging, we will continue to build on our unique omnichannel platform and focus on what we can control to deliver on our strategy this year and beyond."

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 636 consumer and commercial garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 268 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 502 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a service ("SaaS") solution to major clients in the US, Europe and Australia.

CEO Review

Business Update

In the face of previously flagged short-term headwinds as well as more structural changes to our cost base that have emerged from the recent UK Budget, we continue to prioritise optimisation of our existing platform, positioning Halfords for growth in the years ahead. We have taken some important steps forward in H1, optimising our platform to generate improved returns, mitigating headwinds through cost and efficiency savings, and prioritising existing strategic initiatives where we have a proven ability to deliver. A particular highlight has been the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services concept, which is designed to create a closer relationship between our retail and garage infrastructure within a town. The excellent returns we have seen in the first wave of Fusion locations delivered in H1 have given us confidence to accelerate the programme in the remainder of this year to drive substantial incremental profit in converted sites in FY26 and beyond. 1. Optimising our platform to generate improved returns

Halfords occupies a unique market position: we benefit from a trusted, super-specialist brand; a national, omnichannel footprint; leadership positions in both the motoring and cycling markets; and a strong, resilient balance sheet. We also have millions of loyal customers, including more than 4m Halfords Motoring Club members, and more than 12,000 highly engaged and committed colleagues who are the linchpin of our business. In the context of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we have focused on maximising the value of these differentiating attributes for all our stakeholders, including both our customers and our colleagues.

The steps we have taken in H1 are very clearly manifested in our gross margin performance, which increased by 160bps YoY to enable us to hold PBT flat vs. last year despite significant wage inflation across the business.

Central to this improvement has been our Better Buying programme, which is built on stronger partnerships with key suppliers which drive not only improved economics but also allow us to have more influence over ESG practices throughout our supply chain. Now in the second year of this programme, we are seeing the benefits accelerate, contributing GBP5.7m of incremental gross profit in H1 FY25.

Pricing has also been an important lever, with a high degree of pricing discipline combined with efficient promotional activity enabling us to pass on some of the headwinds in our cost base. Our ability to do this varies by end market, depending on both structural factors and short-term competitive dynamics which are visible in the 'Market Volume and Share' table below. Pricing in Cycling and Tyres is particularly challenging, as volumes in the underlying Cycling market continue to decline (now c.33% below FY19 levels) while the underlying Tyres market remains depressed by historical standards (c.13% below FY19 levels). This market is also characterised by lower margins and a high degree of transparency on pricing.

Market Volume and Share Autocentres Retail Consumer Motoring Servicing Retail Motoring Cycling Tyres Market Volume Growth forecast in FY25 -2.0% Broadly flat Broadly flat -2.0% Actual market growth in H1 FY25 +0.8% +3.7% +2.5% -4.2% Market Share (volume-based) Share movement forecast in FY25 +0.5 ppts to flat +0.25ppts to flat Flat to -1.5 ppts +1.5 ppts to +0.5 ppts Actual share movement in H1 FY25 -0.2 ppts +0.2 ppts -1.6 ppts +0.2 ppts

Sources: Consumer Tyres per GfK, Motoring Servicing per DVSA, Retail Motoring per GfK, Cycling per Bicycling Association, all for six months to end September 2024.

Notes: Following the purchase of Wiggle by Frasers Group in Feb 24, Wiggle data, which was previously included in Bicycling Association Cycling data, was removed retrospectively and fully from that point forward. The data service also excludes Evans Cycles. GfK Tyres market reporting includes sales data from Tyre Specialists, Autocentres and Online Pure Players. From May 2024, Kwik Fit discontinued data supply to GfK and its data has been modelled using GfK's advanced research methodology and modelling techniques. Use of these data sources in future reporting is under review given reduced market coverage.

The Cycling market is highly fragmented with a large number of independent retailers. As such, weak demand for bikes has resulted in significant industry consolidation in recent years. We continue to take small amounts of share in a declining market due to our trusted brand and market-leading value proposition in predominantly own-brand cycling ranges. We have continued to innovate in our product ranges including launching more than 25 new premium mechanical and electric bikes in the GBP850+ price bracket across the Boardman, Voodoo and Carrera brands, exclusive to Halfords and a clear point of difference vs. our competition.

In contrast, and despite remaining much lower than in FY19, Tyre market volumes returned to growth in the period, up 0.8%. However, we have seen clear evidence of customers trading down into 'budget' tyre categories with an average selling price around half of that for the premium, branded equivalent which has suppressed sales growth while technician wages have increased significantly. This tendency to trade down has resulted in aggressive competitor promotional activity at the premium end of the market, where it is particularly easy for customers to benchmark product pricing online. Given our focus on margin optimisation, we have not always matched this promotional activity, preferring to focus on our differentiated customer proposition.

While it is encouraging to see volume growth return to the market, we continue to see customers responding to pressures on household budgets by deferring tyre replacement for longer. Data from within our own business indicates that the proportion of vehicles booked in for a tyre replacement that are subsequently found to have at least one tyre rated 'red' (i.e. in need of immediate replacement) has increased from c.9% in FY21 to c.15% today.

More positively, sales of Motoring Products and Motoring Services were strong. In Motoring Products, where a higher proportion of spend is needs-based, the market has grown more quickly than we expected. Our share in this market declined in-line with our expectations for the year given our price and margin optimisation strategy. Meanwhile we have commenced a programme of Motoring space relays which will re-balance our stores towards the categories where the highest growth opportunity exists, such as car cleaning and security, touring and child travel. This will also provide an opportunity to further develop our own-brand ranges and better support strategic supplier relationships with greater range breadth and depth. We plan to complete c.50 store relays in FY25 and these will be accompanied by training for our people across product categories and ranges, enabling colleagues to provide specialist advice to our customers in a way that is unique to the physical store environment.

Meanwhile, Motoring Services performance was a highlight for the Group, taking share in a growing market where we are better able to price to reflect increases in our cost base. We have continued to take action to increase the volume of higher margin Service, Maintenance and Repair ("SMR") work in our garages, particularly in the sites acquired from National which historically focused on Tyres. We have seen a c.3% increase in the proportion of sales derived from SMR across the garage estate. In part this is due to an investment in the leadership capability in our Autocentres driving more rigorous processes for identifying and recording additional service needs when vehicles come into our garages. The increase in SMR mix in acquired National sites is even more significant as we have enabled booking via Halfords.com and increased the number of trained colleagues in those sites.

Despite steady gains, our share of the fragmented Motoring Services market remains low, and hence the opportunity to drive profitable growth is significant. The Autocentres business more broadly will benefit from the investments into garage leadership capability delivered in the first half of the year. Looking further ahead and as covered in the 'Strategic Transformation' section, the acceleration of the Fusion Motoring Services rollout will help to unlock the substantial potential for profitable growth across our garage estate in the coming years, particularly in sites acquired from National which are currently skewed to Tyres rather than SMR.

Perhaps the biggest asset we have across the business is our people. As such, we are investing in colleagues at all levels of their career, including reinstating performance-related variable financial awards. We have significantly increased the number of garage apprentices in our Autocentres, expanded our Retail management development programme, and are piloting a new management apprenticeship bringing together colleagues from across the Halfords business to help them progress to the next stage in their career. However, our primary focus has been on developing leadership capability throughout the garages business, including through improved recruitment and onboarding processes as well as more comprehensive training for our existing garage leaders. Quality of leadership in an individual garage is a significant factor in its success and can unlock huge performance improvements particularly when combined with Fusion, which is covered in further detail below.

Finally, and importantly for all our stakeholders, we have taken further steps forward to deliver on our ESG priorities. We have increased engagement with our partners to drive improved sustainability and working practices throughout the supply chain. We are also pleased to have introduced initiatives such as inner tube recycling across our store network as well as piloting high-capacity lithium batteries to power onboard tyre-fitting equipment, thereby reducing direct emissions from our mobile business. We continue to search for opportunities to grow and improve our business while delivering on our sustainability objectives. 2. Mitigating headwinds by driving cost and efficiency savings

Halfords has absorbed some very significant inflationary pressures in recent years and the additional c.GBP15m of cost increases experienced in H1 take the cumulative total since the start of FY23 to c.GBP120m. While there are signs that some of these pressures are abating, most notably in relation to energy costs and FX, labour inflation continues to be a significant headwind with a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage coming into effect at the start of FY25 (not to mention further increases resulting from the recent UK Budget anticipated in FY26 - more on which below). However, we have continued to be disciplined on cost, realising GBP14.6m of savings in the first half of the year, which have enabled us to deliver a very similar level of profit to last year despite the substantial headwinds we have faced. In addition to GBP5.7m of benefit from the Better Buying programme as outlined above, a relentless focus on cost and efficiency has also helped us to mitigate the inflation we experienced in H1, two examples of which are detailed below.

At our FY24 results, we announced the restructuring of our tyre supply chain, closing the existing operation and entering into an agreement with specialist tyre distributor Bond International. This arrangement was expected to give rise to a number of benefits for both Halfords and our customers, including a GBP5m per annum cost benefit, improved tyre availability including same-day tyre services, and more efficient processes and controls. Our agreement with Bond has started well, and all of these benefits are being realised across our garage network. The arrangement has resulted in H1 cost savings of GBP2.1m and we have experienced a meaningful improvement in tyre availability in our garages over the six-month period.

We have also taken steps to improve our stock management analytics and processes throughout the business, resulting in an GBP18.8m reduction in stock YoY at a seasonal peak as we build product ahead of Christmas and Black Friday in the Retail business. Retail has seen the benefits of more successful planning and effective clearance of unsold stock at the end of the season. Meanwhile in Autocentres we have reduced our stock of tyres with no detrimental impact on availability as a result of the supply chain restructuring described above. Disciplined stock control has been an important contributor to delivery of a GBP28.1m free cash inflow, reflected in a higher average cash balance YoY across the period. This strong cash management has resulted in GBP0.9m of incremental profit generation through lower finance costs in the half. 3. Selectively prioritising key strategic transformation initiatives

Our priority in FY25 is optimising our existing platform, as detailed above. However, we have continued to prioritise a limited number of strategic initiatives which have been identified as a priority for future growth, including Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") and, most importantly, the Fusion Motoring Services rollout.

HMC cuts across both our Retail and Autocentres businesses and continues to resonate strongly in both its free and paid-for forms. HMC now has more than 4 million members having only launched at the end of FY22, with Premium membership signups in H1 tracking in-line with our 8 to 10% mid-term target. HMC members continue to shop more frequently, spend more when they visit, and are more likely than non-members to experience the full range of Halfords products and services (what we term "cross-shop"). What is even more exciting is that with almost three years of data on the behaviour of our earliest HMC members, we can now see that the value of members (and especially Premium members) over non-members grows as membership cohorts age. Despite these compelling results, we believe there to be substantial untapped value in the HMC model in the mid to long-term as we develop our data capability and further build out the HMC proposition.

However, our top priority strategic programme in FY25 is the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services model, which is designed to take the highest returning elements of our flagship Colchester and Halifax Fusion towns, providing an improved customer experience in many more locations across our network. At its core, the programme is about connecting the Motoring Services offer across the infrastructure within a town, driving referrals from the store to the garage, increasing SMR mix in Autocentres and delivering improved returns from an existing fixed cost in our estate.

The Fusion Motoring Services rollout includes:

-- Refurbishing the garage including installing more ramps to support SMR work;

-- Adding a fixed canopy for servicing activity in the retail car park;

-- Introduction of an Automotive Services Manager based in-store to drive garage referrals, supported byimproved technology;

-- Additional colleagues in the garage, including in customer service, sales and managerial roles, as wellas more technicians; and,

-- Enhancements to garage leadership including additional training.

The Halifax and Colchester Fusion test sites required significant up-front investment but resulted in a doubling of sales and EBITDA at maturity. The Fusion Motoring Services model being rolled out in the current financial year takes our experience from these tests and aims to replicate their financial outcomes but at a much lower initial cost, thereby delivering improved returns with a faster payback of just over 2 years.

The original plan was to open c.25 new Fusion Motoring Services locations in FY25 at a cost of approximately GBP5m, i.e. GBP200k per site. 22 sites have been delivered so far this year, with the 10 sites delivered over the Summer as the first wave now having 3 to 4 months of trading behind them. These sites are performing significantly ahead of business case and have given us the confidence to go further, accelerating the programme to deliver c.40 sites in total in the current financial year (i.e. an increase of c.15 from the initial plan). The impact in H2 FY25 of these 15 garages being closed for up to 8 weeks each while staff are retained and trained will be c.GBP1m; however, we are confident in a substantial site-level uplift in profitability in FY26 and beyond

The benefits of Fusion are particularly apparent in many of the garages acquired from National, which represent 13 of the 22 Fusion locations delivered so far this year and tend to be larger and more Tyres-focused than Halfords Autocentres locations. As such, they present a significant opportunity to increase capacity and expand into higher margin SMR work and hence we see Fusion as the key to unlocking the full potential of the National business in the coming years.

We plan to continue the Fusion Motoring Services rollout in FY26, and within the next two years we anticipate our physical Autocentres business operating under a single Halfords Garage Services brand. This will allow us to leverage our market-leading reputation in higher margin SMR across the whole garage estate. Combined with existing Tyres infrastructure, including the ability to service large, commercial contracts and the distressed consumer tyres market through an expanded same-day service, Halfords will operate a truly differentiated, SMR-led national garage network.

Outlook

Current Year (H2 FY25)

We remain comfortable with consensus estimates for FY25 which imply a significant profit weighting towards H1. The second half of the year will be impacted by incremental freight at the lower end of the previously indicated GBP4-7m range, and acceleration of our Fusion rollout will have a c.GBP1m impact due to temporary garage closures.

Recent trading has become more volatile with consumer confidence impacted by the uncertainty ahead of the Autumn UK Budget, and we are yet to see how the measures announced affect customer behaviour in H2.

FY26 and Mid-term

In our FY23 Capital Markets Day ("CMD"), we set out a route to the Halfords business generating a mid-term underlying PBT of GBP90m to GBP110m. GBP17m of the increase in profit was forecast to come from market recovery. However, as noted above, two of our four underlying markets remain substantially depressed compared to FY19. This, alongside more than GBP50m of inflation in the last 18 months (vs. our expectation of a GBP46m headwind across the whole mid-term period), has slowed our progress towards our target range.

To test our thinking on the recovery prospects for Cycling and Tyres in particular, earlier this year we commissioned strategy consultants OC&C to undertake detailed market analysis. Underpinning our CMD targets was an assumption that the Cycling market would recover to 10% below FY19 levels in the mid-term, with Tyres reaching 3% below FY19 levels over the same timeframe. Using consumer and other qualitative research, a range of third-party data sources and their own modelling, OC&C has concluded that the Cycling market should recover to 14% below FY19 with the Tyres market 2% ahead of FY19 by FY28/29. These market projections are consistent with the profit outcome presented at the CMD, albeit two years later than originally envisaged. However, the analysis was conducted prior to the recent UK Budget, and it is unclear how macroeconomic indicators including inflation, interest rates and unemployment levels will respond to the changes announced, and hence impact these forecasts.

The second factor impacting progress towards our mid-term targets is inflation, which we had expected to start to ease in the years following the CMD. Announcements made at the recent UK Budget in relation to Employers' National Insurance and moves to align the National Minimum Wage rate for under-21s with the National Living Wage have materially impacted our cost assumptions for FY26, adding c.GBP23m to our direct labour costs, of which c.GBP9m was already included in our planning assumptions and hence fully mitigated. We may also see inflation passed through on managed services and the impact on consumer confidence (and therefore our end-markets) is unclear.

It will inevitably be challenging to fully mitigate a single-year cost increase of this magnitude, particularly in the Retail business where many of our product categories are discretionary and/or big ticket and substantial cost has already been removed in recent years. We anticipate being able to pass through wage inflation more easily in the Autocentres business where a greater proportion of revenue relates to services. We are assessing a broad range of other tactical and structural levers at our disposal. In the longer term, we remain confident in the strength of the Halfords brand and its ability to stretch into adjacent markets.

Next update

Our next update will be the FY25 trading statement, which is expected in April 2025.

Graham Stapleton

Chief Executive Officer, Halfords Group plc

25 November 2024 CFO Report

Group Financial Results

All numbers are stated on a post-IFRS 16 basis unless otherwise indicated.

Result from Continuing Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1)% Gross Profit 427.5 415.8 2.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Underlying EBIT 26.4 31.5 (16.2)% Underlying EBITDA 89.4 94.2 (5.1)% Net Finance expense (5.4) (6.3) (14.3)% Underlying Profit Before Tax 21.0 25.2 (16.7)% Net Non-underlying items (3.2) (2.0) 60.0% Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3)% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 7.6p 8.9p (14.6)%

In H2 FY24, the Group entered into an agreement with specialist tyre distributor Bond International ("Bond"), which now manages the tyre distribution and warehousing operations for the Autocentres business. This restructuring resulted in the closure of the tyre wholesale and distribution operations that formed part of the Axle Group acquisition in December 2021.

A reconciliation of Underlying PBT from Continuing Operations to the total result is provided in the table below.

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Underlying Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 21.0 25.2 (16.7)% Underlying Loss Before Tax from Discontinued Operations - (3.9) Underlying Profit Before Tax - Total Operations 21.0 21.3 (1.4)%

The following table shows the same information but with total operations as the comparative (i.e. the H1 FY24 headline measures shown on page 1, which include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts). As previously discussed, the decision to outsource our tyre and warehousing operations to Bond delivers significant P&L benefit to the Group. However, it also results in some costs previously incurred in the discontinued Viking operation now being reflected in the continuing consumer garage business by way of a tyre distribution fee paid to Bond. As such, a comparison to the results of total operations last year better reflects relative performance and is the basis of the narrative which follows.

Result from Total Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0)% Gross Profit 427.5 417.3 2.4% Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying EBIT 26.4 27.6 (4.3)% Underlying EBITDA 89.4 90.9 (1.7)% Net Finance expense (5.4) (6.3) (14.3)% Underlying Profit Before Tax 21.0 21.3 (1.4)% Net Non-underlying items (3.2) (2.0) 60.0% Profit Before Tax 17.8 19.3 (7.8)% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 7.6p 7.6p -

During the 26 weeks ending 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25"), the Group delivered an underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m (H1 FY24: GBP21.3m) on revenue which fell by 1.0% year-on-year ("YoY") to GBP864.8m. Like-for-like ("LfL") sales declined by -0.1% against a very strong comparative in the previous period (H1 FY24: +8.3%) as consumer confidence continued to be weak and the Cycling and Tyre markets remained depressed by historical standards.

Strong progress on our Better Buying programme and other initiatives have contributed to a total of 160bps of gross margin expansion in the half. Group gross profit of GBP427.5m (H1 FY24: GBP417.3m) represents a gross margin of 49.4% (H1 FY24: 47.8%).

GBP14.6m of cost savings delivered in H1 have largely mitigated the impact of a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage through the P&L, enabling us to deliver broadly flat PBT in challenging circumstances. These market and inflationary headwinds will continue to impact the business in H2, compounded by elevated freight costs resulting from disruption to ocean freight routes. At the start of the year we highlighted a freight impact of GBP4-7m which we now expect to materialise around the bottom end of the range. H2 will also be impacted by short-term costs associated with the acceleration of our Fusion Motoring Services rollout to an additional c.15 locations, as highlighted in the CEO Report.

Looking ahead to FY26, changes announced in the Autumn UK Budget will add c.GBP23m of direct labour cost inflation to the business, of which c.GBP9m was already included in our planning assumptions. As highlighted in the CEO Report we may also see inflation in managed services while the impact on our end-markets is unclear. We are considering all mitigation options.

Detailed analysis of our sales performance, gross margin and operating costs are covered in further detail under 'Reporting Segments' below. Unallocated costs of GBP2.6m (H1 FY24: GBP2.9m) represent amortisation charges in respect of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, which arise on consolidation of the Group. Group underlying EBIT was GBP26.4m (H1 FY24: GBP27.6m), a reduction of GBP1.2m YoY following a very strong Autocentres performance in the comparative period, while Group underlying EBITDA was GBP89.4m (H1 FY24: GBP90.9m).

Net Non-Underlying items

The following table outlines the components of the non-underlying items recognised in the period:

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Organisational restructure costs 0.2 1.9 Closure costs 1.2 (1.2) Acquisition and investment related fees - 0.3 Replacement of Warehouse Management System 0.6 0.7 Garage Transformation Programme 0.3 - Cloud migration costs 0.9 - Other - 0.3 Net non-underlying items charge 3.2 2.0

Organisational restructure costs of GBP0.2m in the period related to redundancy costs incurred as part of a change in the Group's operating model.

Closure costs are costs associated with the closure of stores and garages following an earlier strategic review of the Group's physical estate, alongside closure of the Group's Tyre Wholesale operations in FY24. In the current period, costs predominantly relate to ongoing property expenses that cannot be provided for in advance under IFRS, whilst the prior period credit represents a release of provisions no longer required following a review.

Acquisition costs relate to fees incurred in relation to the acquisition of Lodge Tyre Company.

Costs relating to the replacement of the Warehouse Management System were incurred during the current period and in FY24. The project and associated costs are expected to conclude in H1 FY26.

Garage Transformation Programme costs relate to professional fees incurred in reviewing and implementing improvements to operational processes and systems in the Group's garages, the benefits of which will be realised in future periods.

Cloud migration costs relate to the migration of servers from co-located datacentres to the cloud, including expenses associated with managing this transition and the temporary dual running of existing co-located servers and the new Cloud-based solution.

Reporting Segments

Retail

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change Sales mix GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 % Revenue 516.1 516.6 (0.7)%* -- Motoring** 324.2 323.9 (0.2)%* 62.9 -- Cycling** 191.1 192.3 (1.6)%* 37.1 Gross Profit 246.5 236.8 4.1% Gross Margin 47.8% 45.8% 200bps Operating Costs (225.3) (217.3) +3.7% Underlying EBIT 21.2 19.6 +8.1% Non-underlying items (1.8) (1.1) +63.6% EBIT 19.4 18.5 +4.9% Underlying EBITDA 59.5 59.8 (0.5)%

*Change in revenue is on a LfL basis. ** Sales breakdown excludes miscellaneous sales of GBP0.8m (H1 FY24: GBP0.4m).

Retail sales saw a small LfL reduction of 0.7% in the period, to GBP516.1m. Reflective of the broader consumer environment and consistent with recent history, Motoring has performed more strongly than Cycling due to its higher mix of needs-based rather than discretionary products. In Motoring, we successfully optimised margin via effective pricing and promotion resulting in LfL Motoring sales down 0.2% (total sales up 0.1%) against strong comparatives (H1 FY24 Motoring: +8.2% LfL). With continued decline in the Cycling market, LfL Cycling sales declined by 1.6% in the period (total sales down 0.7%).

Retail operating costs before non-underlying items increased by 3.7%, reflecting tight cost control against the backdrop of a c.10% increase in the National Living Wage. As such, the Retail business delivered an 8.1% increase in segmental EBIT before non-underlying items to GBP21.2m in the period (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m).

Autocentres

As in the Group-level disclosure above, the table below shows Autocentres segment performance with the prior year comparative restated to reflect only Continuing Operations.

Continuing Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.8%* Gross Profit 181.0 179.0 1.1% Gross Margin 51.9% 51.3% +60bps Operating Costs (173.2) (164.2) 5.5% Underlying EBIT 7.8 14.8 (47.3)% Non-underlying items (1.4) (0.9) 55.6% EBIT 6.4 13.9 (54.0)% Underlying EBITDA 29.9 34.9 (14.3)%

*Change in revenue figures is on a LfL basis

A reconciliation of Autocentres underlying EBIT, from continuing operations to the total result, is provided in the table below.

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Underlying EBIT from Continuing Operations 7.8 14.8 (47.4)% Underlying EBIT from Discontinued Operations - (3.9) Underlying EBIT - Total Operations 7.8 10.9 (28.4)%

The following table summarises Autocentres performance but with total operations as the comparative (i.e. including the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts). As above, the narrative which follows uses the results of total operations as the prior year comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced to Bond.

Total Operations H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Change GBPm GBPm 25 vs 24 Revenue 348.7 356.9 0.8%* Gross Profit 181.0 180.5 0.3% Gross Margin 51.9% 50.6% +130bps Operating Costs (173.2) (169.5) 2.2% Underlying EBIT 7.8 10.9 (28.4)% Non-underlying items (1.4) (0.9) 55.6% EBIT 6.4 10.0 (36.0)% Underlying EBITDA 29.9 31.1 (3.9)%

*Change in revenue is on a LfL basis

The Autocentres segment reported revenue of GBP348.7m, flat vs. the previous year. Excluding the Avayler SaaS business, Autocentres generated revenue of GBP347.1m in H1 FY25, a LfL increase of 0.8% against a very strong prior year comparative (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%). This performance is based on divergent trends in the two core autocentres markets of Tyres and Service, Maintenance and Repair ("SMR").

SMR revenue grew strongly in H1, and we continued to take share while optimising gross margin through pricing and our better buying program. In contrast, the Tyres market has been more challenging, characterised by consumers trading down into budget ranges with much lower average selling prices than their premium, branded equivalents.

Segmental gross margin has proved resilient at 51.9%, benefiting from the mix shift into SMR as well as initiatives such as Better Buying. However, lower revenue growth vs. last year meant that we were unable to mitigate the extent of the increase in labour costs triggered by a 10% increase in the National Living Wage as we sought to maintain an appropriate skills differential. As such, underlying EBIT for the Autocentres business declined by 28.8% YoY to GBP7.8m (H1 FY24: GBP10.9m).

The Avayler business continues to be reported within the Autocentres segment but now operates as a standalone business within the Group. It generated revenue of GBP1.6m (H1 FY24: GBP1.2m) in the half but incurred a loss before interest and tax of GBP1.3m as investment in growth continued.

Underlying Autocentres EBIT excluding Avayler was therefore GBP9.1m, down 20.6% YoY (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m).

Portfolio Management

The Retail store portfolio as at 27 September 2024 comprised 377 stores (H1 FY24: 392; FY24: 387).

The Autocentres portfolio as at 27 September 2024 comprised 636 locations (547 consumer garages and 89 commercial locations) (H1 FY24: 593, FY24: 639).

As at 27 September 2024 there were a total of 770 vans in operation, 197 of which were Halfords Mobile Expert, 502 commercial vans and 71 vans supporting mobile tyre fitting in National (H1 FY24: 742, FY24: 768).

Net Finance Expense

The reduced net finance expense YoY of GBP5.4m (H1 FY24: GBP6.3m) is primarily due to interest accruing on a higher average cash balance through the period, which was the result of disciplined working capital management including lower stock. Finance costs pre IFRS 16 also decreased compared to the prior year to GBP1.0m (H1 FY24: GBP2.0m).

Taxation

The taxation charge on profit for the financial period was GBP3.7m (H1 FY24: GBP5.7m), including a GBP0.7m credit (H1 FY24: GBP0.1m credit) in respect of non-underlying items. The effective tax rate of 20.6% (H1 FY24: 24.6%) differs from the UK corporation tax rate (25%) principally due to prior year adjustments partially offset by the impact of non-deductible expenditure.

The full year FY25 effective tax rate is expected to be around 23.3% which is below the statutory rate due to the impact of the prior period adjustments.

Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

Underlying Basic EPS was 7.6 pence (H1 FY24: 7.6 pence) and after non-underlying items was 6.5 pence (H1 FY24: 6.7 pence). Basic weighted-average shares in issue during the period were 218.1m (H1 FY24: 217.5m). The increase in the basic weighted-average shares in issue during the period from H1 FY24 is due to the reduction in the weighted-average number of shares held by the Employee Benefit Trust.

Dividend

The Board have declared an interim dividend of 3 pence per share in respect of the period to 27 September 2024 (H1 FY24: 3 pence). The interim dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 12 December 2024 and a record date of 13 December 2024.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure in the period totalled GBP23.6m (H1 FY24: GBP18.7m), against a full-year expectation of GBP50-60m.

Retail capital expenditure was GBP12.2m (H1 FY24: GBP7.6m), of which GBP6.8m (H1 FY24: GBP5.0m) related to IT infrastructure and e-commerce, mainly focused on the development of the loyalty offer in Halfords Motoring Club and the Group's websites. GBP4.8m (H1 FY24: GBP1.9m) was invested in stores, including on relaying Motoring space in the first wave of stores earmarked for this initiative, with the majority of the remaining balance related to software investment in Tredz.

Autocentres capital expenditure was GBP11.4m (H1 FY24: GBP11.1m) of which GBP3.5m (H1 FY24: GBP5.0m) related to IT software expenditure on the development of Avayler and PACE, the Garage Workflow System. Expenditure on property and garage equipment in the period was GBP7.9m (H1 FY24: GBP5.8m), with c.GBP3.6m incurred to support the rollout of the Fusion Motoring Services model across our estate.

Inventories

Group inventory held at the period end was GBP244.1m (H1 FY24: GBP262.9m, FY24: GBP237.5m). The GBP18.8m reduction in stock holding YoY reflects the Group's continued improvement of its stock management, and the full-year impact of actions undertaken in H2 FY24.

Retail inventory was GBP193.3m (H1 FY24: GBP202.0m, FY24: GBP178.8m) down GBP8.7m YoY as a result of successful planning and effective end-of-season clearance. The increase from FY24 year end was driven by the typical seasonal stock build ahead of the peak Christmas trading period.

Autocentres' inventory was GBP50.8m (H1 FY24: GBP60.9m, FY24: GBP58.7m). The decrease of GBP10.1m YoY and GBP7.9m since FY24 year-end reflects the closure of the Group's Wholesale Tyre operations in H2 FY24, with improved structures, processes and analytics supporting improved stock control.

Cashflow and Borrowings

Adjusted operating cashflow during the period, was GBP95.3m (H1 FY24: GBP64.0m). After acquisitions, taxation, capital expenditure, net finance costs, and lease payments, a free cash inflow of GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2m) outflow) was generated in the period. The increase in free cashflow of GBP47.3m from H1 FY24 is due to strong working capital management in the period.

Group net debt, including IFRS 16 lease debt, was GBP276.5m at the balance sheet date (H1 FY24: GBP372.3m, FY24 GBP315.3m) consisting of GBP78.6m of cash (H1 FY24: GBP16.2m), GBP(43.5)m bank overdrafts (H1 FY24: GBP(10.9)m), GBP(33.7)m in relation to the Group's revolving credit facility (H1 FY24: GBP(49.4)m), GBP(0.1m) of other borrowings (H1 FY24: GBP(2.9)m) and GBP(277.8)m of lease liabilities (H1 FY24: GBP(325.3)m). The decrease in the Group's net debt from FY24 year-end of GBP(38.8)m relates to a decrease of GBP29.4m in lease liabilities, GBP21.8m cash inflow, GBP0.5m of other non-cash movements, and net repayment of the Group's revolving credit facility and other borrowings of GBP11.9m. Excluding lease debt, Group net cash was GBP1.3m at the balance sheet date (H1 FY24: net debt of GBP(47.0)m). Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board considers risk assessment, identification of mitigating actions and internal control to be fundamental to achieving Halfords' strategic corporate objectives. In the Annual Report & Accounts the Board sets out what it considers to be the principal commercial and financial risks to achieving the Group's objectives. The main areas of potential risk and uncertainty in the financial year are described in the Strategic Report on pages 82 to 89 of the Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 29 March 2024 and all are considered relevant to the H1 FY25 reporting. These include:

-- Business Strategy - Capability and capacity to effect change - Stakeholder support and confidence in strategy - Value proposition - Brand appeal and market share - Climate change & electrification

-- Financial? Sustainable business model

-- Compliance? Regulatory and compliance - Service quality - Cyber security

-- Operational? Colleague engagement/culture - Skills shortage - IT infrastructure failure - Disruption to end to end supply chain

Jo Hartley Chief Financial Officer

25 November 2024 Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures

In the reporting of financial information, the Directors have adopted various Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs should be considered in addition to IFRS measurements, of which some are shown on Page 1. The Directors believe that these APMs assist in providing useful information on the underlying performance of the Group, enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods, and are used internally by management to measure the Group's performance.

The key APMs that the Group uses are as follows: 1. Like-for-like ("LFL") sales represent revenues from stores, centres and websites that have been tradingfor at least a year (but excluding prior year sales of stores and centres closed during the year) at constantforeign exchange rates. 2. Underlying EBIT is operating profit before non-underlying items, as shown in the Condensed ConsolidatedIncome Statement. Underlying EBITDA further removes depreciation and amortisation.

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Underlying EBIT 26.4 31.5 Depreciation & Amortisation 63.0 62.7 Underlying EBITDA 89.4 94.2 3. Underlying Profit Before Tax is profit before income tax and non-underlying items as shown in theCondensed Consolidated Income Statement. 4. Underlying Earnings Per Share is profit after income tax before non-underlying items as shown in theCondensed Consolidated Income Statement, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue duringthe period. The weighted average number of shares excludes shares held by an Employee Benefit Trust and has beenadjusted for the issue/purchase of shares during the period. 5. Net Debt is current and non-current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, both in-hand and at bank,as shown in the Condensed Consolidated statement of financial position, as reconciled below: H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Cash and cash equivalents 78.6 16.2 Borrowings - current (43.6) (13.8) Borrowings - non-current (33.7) (49.4) Net Debt 1.3 (47.0) 6. Net Debt to Underlying EBITDA ratio is represented by the ratio of Net Debt to Underlying EBITDA (both ofwhich are defined above). 7. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Net cash from operating activities excluding the impact offoreign exchange movements and income tax paid; as reconciled below: H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Net cash from operating activities 97.0 47.7 Add back: Foreign exchange movement (4.3) 1.8 Income tax paid 2.6 14.5 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 95.3 64.0 8. Free Cash Flow is defined as Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents excluding the impact ofDeferred consideration paid, Purchase of own shares, Proceeds from share options exercised, net movement inborrowings, and Dividends paid, as reconciled below: H1 FY25 H1 FY24 GBPm GBPm Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21.8 (26.9) Add back: Deferred consideration paid 4.0 - Purchase of own shares 3.6 10.3 Proceeds from share options exercised (0.7) (0.1) Net movement in borrowings (11.5) (17.7) Dividends paid 10.9 15.2 Free Cash Flow 28.1 (19.2) Halfords Group plc

Condensed consolidated income statement

For the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 27 September 29 September 29 March 2024 2023 2024 * Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 6, 7 864.8 865.3 1,696.5 Cost of sales (437.3) (449.5) (873.9) Gross profit 427.5 415.8 822.6 Operating expenses (401.1) (384.3) (766.4) Operating profit before non-underlying items 26.4 31.5 56.2 Non-underlying items 8 (3.2) (2.0) (4.3) Results from operating activities 23.2 29.5 51.9 Net Finance Expense 9 (5.4) (6.3) (13.1) Profit before tax and non-underlying items 21.0 25.2 43.1 Non-underlying items 8 (3.2) (2.0) (4.3) Profit before tax 17.8 23.2 38.8 Tax on underlying items 10 (4.4) (5.8) (10.3) Tax on non-underlying items 8 0.7 0.1 0.5 Profit after tax from continuing operations 14.1 17.5 29.0 (Loss) after tax from discontinued operations 13 - (2.9) (12.1) Total profit for the period (continued and discontinued) 14.1 14.6 16.9 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 14.2 14.6 16.9 Non-controlling interest (0.1) - - Earnings per share Basic (continuing) 12 6.5p 8.1p 13.3p Diluted (continuing) 12 6.3p 7.7p 12.7p Basic (continuing and discontinued) 12 6.5p 6.7p 7.8p Diluted (continuing and discontinued) 12 6.3p 6.4p 7.4p

*H1 FY24 has been restated for discontinued operations see note 13 for further information.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 27 September 29 September 29 March 2024 2023 2024 Unaudited Unaudited GBPm GBPm GBPm Profit for the period from continuing operations 14.1 17.5 29.0 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges: Fair value changes in the period (4.8) 1.2 (1.3) Income tax on other comprehensive income 0.8 (0.7) (0.4) Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period, (4.0) 0.5 (1.7) net of income tax Total comprehensive income from continuing operations 10.1 18.0 27.3 (Loss) for the period from discontinued operations - (2.9) (12.1) Total comprehensive income for the period 10.1 15.1 15.2 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 10.2 15.1 15.2 Non-controlling interest (0.1) - -

All items within the Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income are classified as items that are or may be recycled to the consolidated income statement.

The notes on pages 23 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 27 September 2024

As at As at As at 29 September 2023 29 March 27 September 2024 Restated* 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 14 482.8 481.6 483.9 Property, plant and equipment 14 89.2 92.8 89.5 Right-of-use assets 14 253.3 294.5 278.3 Derivative financial instruments - 0.3 - Trade and other receivables 2.2 - 2.3 Deferred tax asset 5.0 9.0 5.1 Total non-current assets 832.5 878.2 859.1 Current assets Inventories 244.1 262.9 237.5 Trade and other receivables 158.5 162.5 161.0 Derivative financial instruments 0.1 1.4 0.2 Current tax assets 8.3 7.5 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents 15 78.6 16.2 13.3 Total current assets 489.6 450.5 420.4 Total assets 1,322.1 1,328.7 1,279.5 Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings 15 (43.6) (13.8) (1.8) Lease liabilities (68.7) (71.9) (79.1) Derivative financial instruments (4.9) (1.3) (1.5) Trade and other payables (382.4) (360.0) (368.4) Provisions (11.7) (13.4) (12.4) Total current liabilities (511.3) (460.4) (463.2) Net current liabilities (21.7) (9.9) (42.8) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15 (33.7) (49.4) (19.6) Lease liabilities (209.1) (253.4) (228.1) Derivative financial instruments (1.3) - (0.1) Trade and other payables (3.7) (3.9) (3.6) Provisions (9.5) (11.0) (11.1) Total non-current liabilities (257.3) (317.7) (262.5) Total liabilities (768.6) (778.1) (725.7) Net assets 553.5 550.6 553.8 Shareholders' equity Share capital 17 2.2 2.2 2.2 Share premium 17 212.4 212.4 212.4 Investment in own shares* (2.2) (10.7) (1.0) Other reserves (2.9) 0.9 - Retained earnings* 344.1 345.8 340.2 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 553.6 550.6 553.8 Non-controlling interest (0.1) - - Total equity 553.5 550.6 553.8

*See Note 20 for further details

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 (Unaudited)

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Other reserves Share Investment Capital Total Share premium in own redemption Hedging Retained Non-controlling Total capital account shares reserve reserve earnings Shareholders' interests Equity equity GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Balance at 29 March 2024 2.2 212.4 (1.0) 0.3 (0.3) 340.2 553.8 - 553.8 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 14.2 14.2 (0.1) 14.1 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges: Fair value changes in - - - - (4.8) - (4.8) - (4.8) the period Income tax on other - - - - 0.8 - 0.8 - 0.8 comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income for the period net of - - - - (4.0) - (4.0) - (4.0) tax Total comprehensive income - - - - (4.0) 14.2 10.2 (0.1) 10.1 for the period Hedging gains and losses and costs of hedging transferred - - - - 1.1 - 1.1 - 1.1 to the cost of inventory Transactions with owners Acquisition of Treasury - - (3.6) - - - (3.6) - (3.6) shares Share options exercised - - 2.4 - - (1.7) 0.7 - 0.7 Share-based payment - - - - - 2.3 2.3 - 2.3 transactions Income tax on share-based - - - - - - - - - payment transactions Dividends to equity holders - - - - - (10.9) (10.9) - (10.9) Total transactions with - - (1.2) - - (10.3) (11.5) - (11.5) owners Balance at 27 Sept 2024 2.2 212.4 (2.2) 0.3 (3.2) 344.1 553.6 (0.1) 553.5 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (continued) For the 26 weeks to 29 September 2023 (Unaudited) Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Other reserves Share Investment Capital Total Share premium in own redemption Hedging Retained Non-controlling Total capital account shares* reserve reserve earnings* Shareholders' interests Equity equity GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Balance at 2.2 212.4 (12.7) 0.3 (1.4) 356.1 556.9 - 556.9 31 March 2023 Restatement* 10.8 (10.8) - - - Balance at 31 March 2023 2.2 212.4 (1.9) 0.3 (1.4) 345.3 556.9 - 556.9 restated Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 14.6 14.6 - 14.6 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges: Fair value changes in - - - - 1.2 - 1.2 - 1.2 the period Income tax on other - - - - (0.7) - (0.7) - (0.7) comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income for the period net - - - - 0.5 - 0.5 - 0.5 of tax Total comprehensive income - - - - 0.5 14.6 15.1 - 15.1 for the period Hedging gains and losses and costs of hedging - - - - 1.5 - 1.5 - 1.5 transferred to the cost of inventory Transactions with owners Acquisition of Treasury - - (10.3) - - - (10.3) - (10.3) shares Share options exercised - - 1.5 - - (1.4) 0.1 - 0.1

Share-based payment - - - - - 2.5 2.5 - 2.5 transactions Income tax on share-based - - - - - - - - - payment transactions Dividends to equity - - - - - (15.2) (15.2) - (15.2) holders Total transactions with - - (8.8) - - (14.1) (22.9) - (22.9) owners Balance at 2.2 212.4 (10.7) 0.3 0.6 345.8 550.6 - 550.6 29 Sept 2023

*See Note 20 for further details

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 27 September 29 September 29 March 2024 2023 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Notes GBPm GBPm GBPm Cash Flows from operating activities Profit after tax for the period from continuing operations, before 16.6 19.4 32.8 non-underlying items Non-underlying items 8 (2.5) (1.9) (3.8) Profit after tax for the period from continuing operations 14.1 17.5 29.0 Depreciation - property, plant and equipment 12.6 13.5 27.1 Impairment - property, plant and equipment - - - Amortisation and impairment of right-of-use assets 38.6 39.0 81.7 Amortisation - intangible assets 11.8 10.2 21.2 Net finance expense 5.6 6.3 13.1 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 0.2 0.2 0.8 Gain on disposal of leases (0.2) (0.8) (2.2) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2.3 2.5 3.8 Exchange movement 4.3 (1.8) 1.2 Income tax expense 3.7 5.7 9.8 (Increase) / decrease in inventories (8.0) (9.5) 12.7 Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 2.6 (20.1) (9.0) Increase in trade and other payables 14.3 2.3 10.7 Decrease in provisions (2.3) (2.8) (10.3) Income tax paid (2.6) (14.5) (11.7) Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations 97.0 47.7 177.9 Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations - 0.3 (10.5) Cash Flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - - (0.6) Deferred consideration paid (4.0) - - Purchase of intangible assets (11.7) (8.4) (23.7) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10.3) (13.2) (21.9) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (26.0) (21.6) (46.2) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - (0.8) (0.3) Cash Flows from financing activities Purchase of own shares (3.6) (10.3) (10.2) Proceeds from share options exercised 0.7 0.1 4.2 Net Finance costs paid (0.1) (1.5) (2.1) RCF drawdowns 255.8 373.0 1,348.0 RCF repayments (240.8) (358.0) (1,363.0) Net proceeds/(repayment) of other borrowings (1.4) 2.7 1.5 Transaction costs from borrowings (2.1) - (1.1) Interest paid on lease liabilities (4.6) (4.3) (9.0) Payment of capital element of leases (42.2) (40.7) (83.8) Payments relating to supplier financing (39.5) (25.0) (70.0) Receipts relating to supplier financing 39.5 27.2 65.9 Proceeds from sale of share in subsidiary to non-controlling interest - - 2.4 Dividends paid 11 (10.9) (15.2) (21.7) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (49.2) (52.0) (138.9) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations - (0.5) (0.9) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and bank overdrafts 15 21.8 (26.9) (18.9) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15 13.3 32.2 32.2 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15 35.1 5.3 13.3

Bank overdrafts are included within Cash and cash equivalents above, see note 15 for further details.

The notes on pages 23 to 34 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 1. General information

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") comprise the Company together with its subsidiary undertakings (the "Group").

The Company is a public limited company incorporated, domiciled and registered in England and Wales. Its registered office is Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, Worcestershire, B98 0DE.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 November 2024. 2. Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting' as adopted for use in the UK. They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards.

The comparative figures for the financial period ended 29 March 2024 are not the Group's statutory accounts for that financial period. Those accounts have been reported on by the Group's auditors and delivered to the registrar of companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 3. Principal risks and uncertainties

The Directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Group's performance in the remaining 26 weeks of the financial year remain the same as those stated on pages 82 to 89 of our Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024, which are available on our website www.halfordscompany.com. 4. Material accounting policies

Going Concern

In determining the appropriate basis of preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 27 September 2024, the Directors are required to consider whether the Group and Company can continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Board has concluded that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis, having undertaken a rigorous assessment of financial forecasts for the 12 month period to November 2025, which included consideration of the current economic climate, and with specific consideration to the trading position of the Group. The Directors have also considered the measures announced by the Government in the UK Budget on 30th October regarding increases in Employer National Insurance contributions and National Minimum Wage effective from 6th April 2025. The financial forecasts have been stress tested and management believe the level to which sales would need to drop to trigger any concern with cash flow or banking covenants is highly unlikely.

The Group has a committed GBP180.0m revolving credit facility, of which GBP20.0m is designated as an overdraft facility, at the date of approval of these financial statements, expiring on 16 April 2028.

The Board has a reasonable expectation the Group and the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due and will retain sufficient available cash and not breach any covenants under any drawn facilities over the going concern period. The Board does not consider there to be a material uncertainty around the Group's or the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Directors therefore consider it appropriate for the Group to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its interim financial statements.

Accounting Policies

As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by applying the accounting policies and presentation that were applied in the preparation of the Annual Reports and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024, which are published on the Halfords Group website, www.halfordscompany.com..

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are the same as those set out in the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024. There has also been no change in the accounting policies requiring disclosure within the Group's financial statements upon application of the amendments to IAS 1 in the current period. 5. Estimates and judgements

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the 52-week period ended 29 March 2024 and the 26 weeks ended 29 September 2023. 6. Operating segments

The Group has two reportable segments, Retail and Autocentres, which are the Group's strategic business units. The strategic business units offer different products and services, and are managed separately because they require different operational, technological and marketing strategies.

The operations of the Retail reporting segment comprise the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products and services through retail stores and online platforms. The operations of the Autocentres reporting segment comprise car servicing and repair performed from Autocentres, commercial vehicles, mobile customer vans through Halfords Mobile Expert and software as a service provision.

The Chief Operating Decision Maker is the Executive Directors. Internal management reports for each of the segments are reviewed by the Executive Directors on a monthly basis. Key measures used to evaluate performance are Revenue and Operating Profit. Management believe that these measures are the most relevant in evaluating the performance of the segment and for making resource allocation decisions.

The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's reportable segments. Performance is measured based on segment operating profit, as included in the management reports reviewed by the Executive Directors. The segmental reporting disclosures are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting policies.

All material operations of the reportable segments are carried out in the UK and Republic of Ireland and all material non-current assets are in the UK. The Group's revenue is driven by the consolidation of individual small value transactions and as a result Group revenue is not reliant on a major customer or group of customers. All revenue is from external customers.

26 weeks to 27 September 2024 Retail Autocentres Income statement Total GBPm GBPm Unaudited GBPm Revenue 516.1 348.7 864.8 Segment result before non-underlying items 21.2 7.8 29.0 Non-underlying items (1.8) (1.4) (3.2) Segment result 19.4 6.4 25.8 Unallocated expenses1 (2.6) Operating profit 23.2 Net financing expense (5.4) Profit before tax 17.8 Taxation (3.7) Profit after tax 14.1 26 weeks to 29 September 2023 Retail Autocentres Total Income statement GBPm GBPm Restated Unaudited GBPm Revenue 516.6 348.7 864.8 Segment result before non-underlying items 19.6 14.8 34.4 Non-underlying items (1.1) (0.9) (2.0) Segment result 18.5 13.9 32.4 Unallocated expenses1 (2.9) Operating profit 29.5 Net financing expense (6.3) Profit before tax 23.2 Taxation (5.7) Profit after tax 17.5 52 weeks to Retail Autocentres 29 March 2024 Income statement GBPm GBPm Total GBPm Revenue 997.1 699.4 1,696.5 Segment result before non-underlying items 41.1 20.8 61.9 Non-underlying items (1.5) (2.8) (4.3) Segment result 39.6 18.0 57.6 Unallocated expenses1 (5.7) Operating profit 51.9 Net financing expense (13.1) Profit before tax 38.8 Taxation (9.8) Profit after tax 29.0

1 Unallocated expenses have been disclosed to reflect the format of the internal management reports reviewed by

the Chief Operating Decision maker and include an amortisation charge of GBP2.6m in respect of assets acquired through

business combinations (H1 FY24: GBP2.9m, FY24: GBP5.7m).

26 weeks to 27 September 2024 Retail Autocentres Other segment items: Total GBPm GBPm Unaudited GBPm Capital expenditure 12.2 11.4 23.6 Depreciation and impairment expense 6.3 6.0 12.3 Impairment of right-of-use asset - 0.2 0.2 Amortisation of right-of-use asset 25.1 12.8 37.9 Amortisation expense 6.9 3.1 10.0 26 weeks to 29 September 2023 Retail Autocentres Other segment items: Total GBPm GBPm Unaudited GBPm Capital expenditure 18.9 18.8 37.7 Depreciation expense 7.4 5.9 13.3 Impairment of right-of-use asset - - - Amortisation of right-of-use asset 26.4 12.5 38.9 Amortisation expense 6.4 1.8 8.2 52 weeks to

Retail Autocentres 29 March 2024 Other segment items: GBPm GBPm Total GBPm Capital expenditure 22.8 20.9 43.7 Depreciation and impairment expense 14.4 12.0 26.4 Impairment of right-of-use asset (0.6) 3.4 2.8 Amortisation of right-of-use asset 54.1 23.6 77.7 Amortisation expense 13.6 3.8 17.4

There have been no significant transactions between segments in the 26 weeks ended 27 September 2024 (H1 FY24: GBPnil). 7. Revenue A. Revenue streams and location

The Group's operations and main revenue streams are those described in the Annual Reports and Accounts for the period ended 29 March 2024. The Group's revenue is derived from transactions with customers.

The Revenue split by the Group's operating segments is shown in Note 6.

All significant revenue is recognised in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. B. Seasonality of operations

At the Group level, revenue is not materially seasonal, however, there is some underlying seasonality in certain categories. For example, sales of adult cycles tend to peak in the spring and summer months whilst sales of children's cycles peak in the festive season. Conversely, MOT activity is weighted towards the second half of the year whilst motoring products also tend to exhibit stronger demand in the winter months. 8. Non-underlying items

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 27 September 29 September 29 March 2024 2023 2024 Unaudited Unaudited GBPm GBPm GBPm Non-underlying operating expenses relating to continuing operations: Organisational restructure costs (a) 0.2 1.9 5.7 Closure costs (b) 1.2 (1.2) (4.4) Acquisition costs (c) - 0.3 1.0 Replacement of warehouse management system (d) 0.6 0.7 2.0 Garage transformation programme (e) 0.3 - - Cloud migration costs (f) 0.9 - - Other - 0.3 - Non-underlying items before tax 3.2 2.0 4.3 Tax on non-underlying items (g) (0.7) (0.1) (0.5) Non-underlying items after tax relating to continuing operations 2.5 1.9 3.8 Non-underlying items after tax relating discontinued operations - - 6.9 Total non-underlying items 2.5 1.9 10.7

Non-underlying items are those items that are unusual because of their size, nature (one-off, non-trading costs) or incidence. Management considers that these items should be separately identified within their relevant income statement category to enable a full understanding of the Group's results. a. Organisational restructure costs in the current period relate to redundancy costs incurred as part of achange in the Group's operating model. In the prior period, organisational restructure costs related to thecontinuation of the restructure of the support centre including the integration of support roles (H1 FY24: GBP1.0mFY24: GBP1.9m) and financial systems relating to the National Tyres business (H1 FY24: GBP0.2m FY24: GBP0.5m),professional fees incurred in relation to restructuring the Avayler operation (H1 FY24: GBP0.3m FY24: GBP1.1m), andcosts relating to a revision to procurement processes (H1 FY24: GBP0.4m FY24: GBP1.9m). b. Closure costs represent costs associated with the closure of a number of stores and garages following astrategic review of the profitability of the Group's physical estate in previous periods, and the closure of theGroup's Tyre Wholesale operations. In the current period, costs predominantly relate to ongoing property expensethat cannot be provided for, whilst the prior period credit represents a release of provisions no longer requiredfollowing a review. c. Acquisition costs in the prior period relate to fees incurred in relation to the acquisition of LodgeTyre Company. d. During the current and prior period, management incurred costs of GBP0.6m (H1 FY24: GBP0.7m FY24: GBP2.0m) as aresult of the replacement of the Warehouse Management System. This project and associated costs are expected toconclude in H1 FY26. e. The Garage Transformation Programme relates to professional fees incurred in reviewing and implementingimprovements to operational processes and systems in the Group's garages. f. Cloud migration costs relate to the migration of servers from co-located datacentres to the cloud. Costsof GBP0.9m (H1 FY24: GBPnil FY24: GBPnil) include expenses associated with managing this transition and the dual runningof the existing co-located servers and new Cloud-based solution. g. The tax credit in H1 FY25 represents a tax rate of 24.0% applied to non-underlying items (H1 FY24:Credit, 6.0%, FY24: Charge, 15.8%). The effective tax rate differs from the UK corporation tax rate (25%)principally due to non-deductible expenditure in relation to the disposal of the tyre supply chain business duringFY24. 9. Net Finance Expense

26 weeks to 26 weeks to 52 weeks to 29 March 27 September 2024 29 September 2023 2024 Unaudited Unaudited GBPm GBPm GBPm Finance Income: Bank Interest 0.6 - - Finance costs: Bank borrowings (0.6) (0.8) (2.2) Amortisation of issue costs on loans (0.3) (0.6) (0.8) Commitment and guarantee fees (0.7) (0.6) (1.1) Interest payable on lease liabilities (4.4) (4.3) (9.0) Finance costs before non-underlying items (6.0) (6.3) (13.1) Net finance expense before non-underlying items (5.4) (6.3) (13.1) Finance costs in non-underlying items (0.2) - - Net finance expense (5.6) (6.3) (13.1) 10. Income tax expense

Income tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, applied to the pre-tax income of the interim period.

The taxation charge on profit for the financial period was GBP3.7m (H1 FY24: GBP5.7m), including a GBP0.7m credit (H1 FY24: GBP0.1m credit) in respect of non-underlying items. The effective tax rate of 20.6% (H1 FY24: 24.6%) differs from the UK corporation tax rate (25%) principally due to prior year adjustments partially offset by the impact of non-deductible expenditure.

The corporation tax rate remained at 25%, effective from 1 April 2023. The deferred tax asset in the period has been calculated based on the headline rate of 25%.

Pillar Two legislation, which introduced a global minimum effective tax rate of 15%, has been enacted or substantively enacted in certain jurisdictions in which the Group operates. The legislation is effective for the Group's financial year beginning 30 March 2024. The Group is in scope of the enacted or substantively enacted legislation and has performed an assessment of the Group's potential exposure to Pillar Two income taxes.

The assessment of the potential exposure to Pillar Two income taxes is based on the most recent tax filings, country-by-country reporting and financial statements for the constituent entities in the Group. Based on the assessment, the Pillar Two effective tax rates in most of the jurisdictions in which the Group operates are above 15%. However, there are a limited number of jurisdictions where the transitional safe harbour relief may not apply and the Pillar Two effective tax rate is close to 15%. The Group does not expect a material exposure to Pillar Two income taxes in those jurisdictions. 11. Dividends

The Directors paid a final dividend of 5 pence per share on 13 September 2024 in respect of the financial period ended 29 March 2024 (FY23: 7p per share).

The Directors have declared an interim dividend for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 of 3 pence per share (H1 FY24: 3p per share). The interim dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to shareholders who are on the register of members, with an ex-dividend date of 12 December 2024 and a record date of 13 December 2024. 12. Earnings Per Share

