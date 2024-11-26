DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.100 GBP1.748 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.080 GBP1.734 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.083694 GBP1.739713

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,393,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 163 2.100 XDUB 08:17:33 00072561036TRLO0 7293 2.100 XDUB 08:17:33 00072561037TRLO0 7447 2.090 XDUB 08:27:15 00072561202TRLO0 4113 2.090 XDUB 09:47:09 00072562635TRLO0 4514 2.090 XDUB 09:47:09 00072562636TRLO0 7236 2.085 XDUB 10:02:31 00072563103TRLO0 3358 2.085 XDUB 10:02:31 00072563104TRLO0 3500 2.085 XDUB 10:02:31 00072563105TRLO0 795 2.085 XDUB 10:02:31 00072563106TRLO0 8388 2.085 XDUB 10:27:15 00072563536TRLO0 8429 2.085 XDUB 11:29:26 00072565026TRLO0 8042 2.085 XDUB 11:29:26 00072565027TRLO0 7114 2.085 XDUB 13:11:53 00072568364TRLO0 8172 2.085 XDUB 13:11:53 00072568365TRLO0 7137 2.085 XDUB 13:51:54 00072569119TRLO0 7281 2.085 XDUB 13:51:54 00072569120TRLO0 698 2.085 XDUB 14:34:51 00072570628TRLO0 8274 2.085 XDUB 14:37:51 00072570744TRLO0 3500 2.085 XDUB 14:47:51 00072571075TRLO0 3500 2.085 XDUB 14:47:51 00072571076TRLO0 363 2.085 XDUB 14:47:51 00072571077TRLO0 8063 2.080 XDUB 12:22:24 00072566998TRLO0 8276 2.080 XDUB 13:52:33 00072569159TRLO0 4580 2.080 XDUB 14:52:28 00072571274TRLO0 3940 2.080 XDUB 14:52:28 00072571275TRLO0 3287 2.080 XDUB 14:52:28 00072571276TRLO0 3824 2.080 XDUB 14:52:28 00072571277TRLO0 7546 2.080 XDUB 15:14:17 00072572149TRLO0 964 2.080 XDUB 15:22:37 00072572930TRLO0 6187 2.080 XDUB 15:22:37 00072572931TRLO0 837 2.080 XDUB 15:30:47 00072573699TRLO0 7952 2.080 XDUB 15:30:47 00072573700TRLO0 7747 2.080 XDUB 15:30:47 00072573701TRLO0 2393 2.080 XDUB 15:43:51 00072574725TRLO0 4614 2.080 XDUB 15:43:59 00072574731TRLO0 7666 2.080 XDUB 15:55:53 00072575497TRLO0 8094 2.080 XDUB 16:12:22 00072576614TRLO0 4713 2.080 XDUB 16:20:22 00072577071TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2962 174.80 XLON 08:17:33 00072561038TRLO0 502 174.00 XLON 08:19:13 00072561066TRLO0 2775 174.00 XLON 08:19:13 00072561067TRLO0 3142 174.00 XLON 08:51:47 00072561684TRLO0 3007 174.40 XLON 09:38:07 00072562513TRLO0 2909 174.00 XLON 10:02:31 00072563107TRLO0 995 173.80 XLON 10:07:19 00072563173TRLO0 2400 173.80 XLON 10:07:19 00072563172TRLO0 244 173.80 XLON 10:27:15 00072563537TRLO0 626 174.20 XLON 10:27:15 00072563542TRLO0 673 174.20 XLON 10:27:15 00072563541TRLO0 665 174.20 XLON 10:27:15 00072563540TRLO0 919 174.20 XLON 10:27:15 00072563539TRLO0 2300 174.20 XLON 10:27:15 00072563538TRLO0 565 174.00 XLON 11:29:29 00072565031TRLO0 1900 174.00 XLON 11:29:29 00072565030TRLO0 389 173.60 XLON 11:41:49 00072565476TRLO0 1200 173.60 XLON 11:41:49 00072565475TRLO0 927 173.60 XLON 11:41:49 00072565474TRLO0 392 173.60 XLON 11:41:49 00072565473TRLO0 2885 173.80 XLON 12:11:49 00072566650TRLO0 1356 173.80 XLON 13:02:42 00072568103TRLO0 63 173.80 XLON 13:11:53 00072568366TRLO0 3328 173.80 XLON 13:52:33 00072569158TRLO0 3566 173.80 XLON 13:52:33 00072569157TRLO0 1864 173.80 XLON 13:52:33 00072569156TRLO0 1700 173.80 XLON 13:52:33 00072569161TRLO0 1054 173.80 XLON 13:52:33 00072569160TRLO0 2952 173.40 XLON 13:52:37 00072569163TRLO0 2953 174.00 XLON 14:33:47 00072570583TRLO0 380 174.00 XLON 14:40:19 00072570857TRLO0 514 174.00 XLON 14:48:57 00072571168TRLO0 2719 174.00 XLON 14:48:57 00072571167TRLO0 3006 174.00 XLON 14:48:57 00072571170TRLO0 3223 174.00 XLON 14:48:57 00072571169TRLO0 2200 174.00 XLON 14:48:57 00072571171TRLO0 8 173.80 XLON 14:55:37 00072571360TRLO0 3 173.80 XLON 14:56:31 00072571371TRLO0 8 173.80 XLON 14:56:31 00072571372TRLO0 3461 173.80 XLON 15:01:53 00072571636TRLO0 2903 173.80 XLON 15:11:53 00072572023TRLO0 5054 173.80 XLON 15:14:17 00072572152TRLO0 602 174.20 XLON 15:36:09 00072574195TRLO0 661 174.20 XLON 15:36:09 00072574194TRLO0 557 174.20 XLON 15:36:09 00072574193TRLO0 228 174.20 XLON 15:36:09 00072574192TRLO0 445 174.20 XLON 15:36:09 00072574191TRLO0 1615 174.00 XLON 15:38:11 00072574362TRLO0 1240 174.00 XLON 15:38:11 00072574363TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)