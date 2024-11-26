Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Frankfurt
26.11.24
08:59 Uhr
3,886 Euro
-0,188
-4,61 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 08:49 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Increases Full-Year 2024 Earnings Guidance and Provides Update on Operations in Mexico

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces an upward revision of its full-year 2024 EBITDA guidance and provides commentary on the Company's rig operations in Mexico, operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fontis Holdings Ltd. ("Fontis").

Following strong operational execution year-to-date, Paratus is raising its full-year 2024 EBITDA guidance to $250-260 million, representing a mid-point increase of $25 million from the previous guidance range of $220-240 million. Further details will be provided on the quarterly earnings call on November 29, 2024.

Paratus has noted recent reports regarding a potential temporary reduction in rig activity in Mexico, and consequently the Company wishes to provide an update as well as clarify the potential financial impact to the Company of such dynamics. The contracts for all of Fontis' jack-ups with the client permit activity to be temporarily ceased for up to 45 days during the contract term, without revenue being generated during such period. However, any deferred days will extend the contract duration accordingly. Fontis has received notification from its client that the Courageous will temporarily cease operations for 45 days due to delays in the client's preparatory activities at its next location. Operations at the Courageous' current location is expected to be completed in early December 2024, upon which the rig will remain in standby at its location. The estimated EBITDA impact of a 45-day deferral through the end of the firm contract period is expected to be approximately $3 million.

Paratus has accommodated and priced such flexibility into its contracts in Mexico to allow its client to execute its operations more efficiently. The Company remains highly focused on supporting its client and continuing to strengthen the long-standing relationship it has had for over a decade, and the Company has taken note of the public comments the client has recently provided about its future plans for operations and payments to its suppliers.

This announcement contains information considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The announcement was published by Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO of Paratus, on the time and date set out above.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-increases-full-year-2024-earnings-guidance-and-provides-update-on-operations-in-mexico,c4070673

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-increases-full-year-2024-earnings-guidance-and-provides-update-on-operations-in-mexico-302316267.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.