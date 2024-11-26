Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd: Yaber Unites with 'The Place' in Bulgaria to Spark Boundless Creativity for Children and Families

Finanznachrichten News

VARNA, Bulgaria, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber has partnered with KBTYETO ("The Place"), a forward-thinking children's education centre in Bulgaria, to co-create a lively environment where creativity, exploration, and self-expression flourish. This collaboration underscores Yaber's commitment to blending home comfort with immersive, tech-driven experiences that families can share together.

Yaber sponsors KBTYETO to create children's education centre in Bulgaria

Equipped with Yaber's advanced projection technology, "The Place" transforms into a vibrant canvas, inviting young minds to dive into interactive games, creative tasks, and inspiring activities that nurture curiosity and imagination.

Embracing a Lifestyle of Versatility and Connection

Yaber's lineup of projectors caters to diverse lifestyles, bringing versatility and connection to everyday moments. For families on the go, the T2 and the T2 Plus provide decent brightness for clear viewing, even in moderate ambient lights, along with a 2.5-hour built-in battery, dual JBL speakers, and intelligent screen adaptation for easy portability. For those seeking a premier theatre-like experience, the K3 delivers rich, cinematic audio and visuals with Dolby Audio and JBL speakers, making it ideal for truly immersive movie nights at home. Meanwhile, the entry-levelL2s series offers a satisfying home cinema experience in Pantone-inspired Misty White and Lunar Rock-modern minimalist hues that add a dash of elegance to any space.

Through this vision, Yaber is not merely a brand but an essential part of a life enriched by spontaneous experiences and shared moments.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues redefining entertainment excellence.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567440/Yaber_sponsors_KBTYETO_create_children_s_education_centre_Bulgaria.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-unites-with-the-place-in-bulgaria-to-spark-boundless-creativity-for-children-and-families-302316251.html

