HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate held steady in October after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups stood at 8.1 percent in October, the same as in September.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.The number of unemployed people was 228,000 in October compared to 227,000 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, rose slightly to 16.2 percent from 16.1 percent in September.Data showed that the employment rate increased to 62.2 percent in October from 61.9 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX