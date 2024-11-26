Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
26.11.2024 09:13 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.11.24IE00BN4GXL6313,081,600.00EUR0125,776,033.049.6147
25.11.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0975,792.5196.8048
25.11.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,393,795.87109.2915
25.11.24IE00BMDWWS8540,542.00USD04,633,371.50114.2857
25.11.24IE00BN0T9H7039,549.00GBP04,398,514.42111.2168
25.11.24IE00BKX90X6743,191.00EUR04,582,701.58106.1032
25.11.24IE00BKX90W5017,579.00CHF01,701,474.1296.7902
25.11.24IE000L1I4R941,601,463.00USD017,336,095.0110.8252
25.11.24IE000LJG9WK1464,970.00GBP04,689,625.0710.0859
25.11.24IE000JL9SV51313,609.00USD03,402,828.3110.8505
25.11.24IE000BQ3SE473,820,550.00SEK0409,234,189.42107.1139
25.11.24IE000LSFKN16627,000.00SEK06,403,266.2910.213
25.11.24IE000LH4DDC2123,650.00SEK01,315,681.7610.6404
25.11.24IE000WXLHR761,115,951.00SEK011,682,450.0110.4686
25.11.24IE000P7C793022,990.00SEK0243,285.4310.5822
25.11.24IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,468,512.5010.5086
25.11.24IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,842,220,979.5197.472
25.11.24IE0002A3VE77200,000.00EUR02,013,295.2510.0665

