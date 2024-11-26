Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 09:31 Uhr
CCTV+: "A Dialogue Across Ancient Civilizations: Liangzhu and the World (With Greece)" premiered globally today

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Liangzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou this Monday. Known as a witness to the 5000-year history of the Chinese civilization, Liangzhu has once again opened its arms to the world. This forum is not only a brilliant stage for promoting the Global Civilization Initiative, but also a solid bridge for fostering exchange, mutual learning, and the advancement of human civilization.

To better convey China's views and tell its stories well, ZTV-WORLD of Zhejiang Media Group has launched a documentary on Liangzhu Culture under the guidance of the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee. The documentary, titled "A Dialogue Across Ancient Civilizations: Liangzhu and the World (With Greece)", and premiered globally today, is part of an initiative to underscore the idea that "civilizations become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning".

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-a-dialogue-across-ancient-civilizations-liangzhu-and-the-world-with-greece-premiered-globally-today-302316295.html

