DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 185.3588 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3830063 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198

November 26, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)