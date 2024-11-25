WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-ended September 30, 2024. Financial highlights include:

Fiscal 2024 consolidated net income of $289.8 million, or $2.94 per share, compared with net income of $264.7 million, or $2.73 per share, in fiscal 2023

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $290.8 million, or $2.95 per share, in fiscal 2024, compared to NFE of $261.8 million, or $2.70 per share, in fiscal 2023

Achieved higher end of fiscal 2024 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00, which was increased in February 2024

Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter net income totaled $91.1 million, or $0.92 per share, compared with net income of $37.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase was largely due to higher operating revenue at Energy Services as a result of the Asset Management Agreements (AMAs) signed in December 2020

Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter NFE totaled $88.7 million, or $0.89 per share, compared with $29.6 million, or $0.30 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023

Regulatory and Operating Highlights

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) on the settlement of its base rate case, authorizing a $157.0 million increase to its base rates

NJNG received approval from the BPU for the next generation of SAVEGREEN®, a new $385.6 million energy efficiency program that begins on January 1, 2025 and continues through June 30, 2027

In November 2024, Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) announced the sale of its 91 megawatt (MW) residential solar portfolio for a total of $132.5 million

On September 30, 2024, Adelphia Gateway, LLC (Adelphia) filed a general Section 4 rate case with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Adelphia anticipates that FERC will allow it to place the rates into effect during the second half of 2025, subject to refund and the outcome of a hearing to be established by FERC

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Maintains 7 to 9 percent long-term NFEPS growth target, and after multiple years of outperformance is rebasing this target off $2.83 per share for fiscal 2025, consistent with our previously communicated guidance 1

Introduces fiscal 2025 NFEPS guidance range of $3.05 to $3.20, which is higher than the range implied by our long-term NFEPS growth target as a result of the one-time gain from the sale of NJR's residential solar portfolio

Increased fiscal 2025 dividend by 7.1 percent to $1.80 per share

Management Commentary

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, stated, "Fiscal 2024 was an excellent year for NJR, with solid financial performance across all business segments. We achieved NFEPS at the higher end of our guidance, which was raised in February. This marks the fourth consecutive year of exceeding our 7 to 9 percent stated NFEPS growth rate. We advanced our strategic objectives by settling our base rate case and the largest energy efficiency program in NJNG's history, while making key investments to position us for continued long-term success."

1. The starting point for our previously communicated long-term growth guidance was the midpoint of our FY 2022 initial NFEPS guidance of $2.20 - $2.30. This compounded for three years using the midpoint of our NFEPS 7 to 9 percent long-term annual growth projections is $2.83

Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 91,126 $ 37,024 $ 289,775 $ 264,724 Basic EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.38 $ 2.94 $ 2.73 Net financial earnings $ 88,707 $ 29,563 $ 290,828 $ 261,827 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.30 $ 2.95 $ 2.70

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 91,126 $ 37,024 $ 289,775 $ 264,724 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,286 ) (7,579 ) 19,574 (38,081 ) Tax effect 1,018 1,800 (4,652 ) 9,050 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 1,266 (2,186 ) (18,192 ) 34,699 Tax effect (301 ) 520 4,323 (8,246 ) Gain on equity method investment - - - (300 ) Tax effect - (93 ) - (19 ) NFE tax adjustment (116 ) 77 - - Net financial earnings $ 88,707 $ 29,563 $ 290,828 $ 261,827 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 99,308 97,568 98,634 97,028 Diluted 99,964 98,192 99,289 97,627 Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.38 $ 2.94 $ 2.73 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (0.04 ) (0.08 ) 0.20 (0.39 ) Tax effect - 0.02 (0.05 ) 0.09 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.18 ) 0.36 Tax effect - - 0.04 (0.09 ) Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.30 $ 2.95 $ 2.70

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE by business segment for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Net financial (loss) earnings by business segment

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 New Jersey Natural Gas $ (19,000 ) $ (24,838 ) $ 133,400 $ 131,414 Clean Energy Ventures 35,470 50,152 33,662 44,458 Storage and Transportation 2,468 1,784 12,229 12,835 Energy Services 68,284 (3,537 ) 111,515 68,517 Home Services and Other (639 ) 3,451 26 4,758 Subtotal 86,583 27,012 290,832 261,982 Eliminations 2,124 2,551 (4 ) (155 ) Total $ 88,707 $ 29,563 $ 290,828 $ 261,827

Fiscal 2025 NFE Guidance:

NJR is introducing its fiscal 2025 NFEPS guidance range of $3.05 to $3.20, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements." Fiscal 2025 NFEPS guidance is higher than the range implied by our 7 to 9 percent long-term NFEPS growth target as a result of the one-time gain from the sale of NJR's residential solar portfolio.

The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2025 (which takes into account the impact of the one-time gain from the sale of NJR's residential solar portfolio):

Segment Expected fiscal 2025

net financial earnings

contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 65 to 75 percent Clean Energy Ventures 20 to 25 percent Storage and Transportation 3 to 7 percent Energy Services 3 to 7 percent Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent

In providing fiscal 2025 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported fiscal 2024 NFE of $133.4 million, compared to NFE of $131.4 million during fiscal 2023. NJNG reported fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter net financial loss of $(19.0) million, compared to a net financial loss of $(24.8) million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in NFE for the year was due primarily to higher utility gross margin due to customer growth, partially offset by higher depreciation expenses.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 8,079 new customers during the year, finishing fiscal 2024 with a total of approximately 583,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. NJNG expects new customers added during fiscal 2024 to contribute approximately $6.8 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Base Rate Case Settlement:

On November 21, 2024, the BPU issued an order adopting a stipulation of settlement approving a $157.0M increase to base rates, effective November 21, 2024. The increase includes an overall rate of return on rate base of 7.08 percent, return on common equity of 9.60 percent, a common equity ratio of 54.0 percent and a depreciation rate of 3.21 percent.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During fiscal 2024, NJNG spent $42.2 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures during fiscal 2024. The BPU approved this filing, which will result in a $4.7 million revenue increase, with an effective date of October 1, 2024.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $17.9 million to utility gross margin in fiscal 2024, compared with $20.0 million in fiscal 2023. This decline was largely due to decreased margins from storage incentive along with lower off-system sales margin due to less market volatility and lower capacity release volumes.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN® invested $71.3 million in fiscal 2024 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $28.6 million of its outstanding investments during fiscal 2024 through its energy efficiency rate.

On October 30, 2024, NJNG received approval from the BPU for a new $385.6 million SAVEGREEN® program, the largest in NJNG's history. The program is effective January 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported fiscal 2024 NFE of $33.7 million, compared with NFE of $44.5 million during fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter NFE were $35.5 million, compared with NFE of $50.2 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in NFE for fiscal 2024 was largely due to a reversal of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in fiscal 2023 that did not reoccur in fiscal 2024. The decrease in NFE for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was largely due to lower SREC and Transition Renewable Energy Certificate (TREC) revenue for the period.

Solar Investment Update:

As of September 30, 2024, CEV had approximately 386MW of commercial solar capacity in service in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Michigan.

In November 2024, CEV announced the sale of its 91MW residential solar portfolio for a total of $132.5 million. NJR expects to record a gain on sale in fiscal 2025 and intends to use the proceeds to pay down corporate debt and for general working capital purposes.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported fiscal 2024 NFE of $12.2 million, compared with NFE of $12.8 million in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter NFE were $2.5 million, compared with NFE of $1.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 NFE decreased slightly due to higher operating and maintenance expenses, partially offset by higher revenues during the year.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported fiscal 2024 NFE of $111.5 million, compared with NFE of $68.5 million in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter NFE were $68.3 million compared with a net financial loss of $(3.5) million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in NFE for both periods was due primarily to higher contributions from the AMAs signed in December 2020.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported fiscal 2024 NFE of $0.03 million, compared with NFE of $4.8 million in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter net financial loss was $(0.6) million, compared to NFE of $3.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in NFE for both periods was largely due to higher operations and maintenance expenses.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During fiscal 2024, capital expenditures were $575.1 million, including accruals, compared with $537.3 million during fiscal 2023. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher expenditures at NJNG.





During fiscal 2024, cash flows from operations were $427.4 million, compared to cash flows from operations of $479.0 million during fiscal 2023. The decrease was largely due to changes in the mix of working capital components.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2025, projected NFEPS growth rates and our guidance range, forecasted contributions of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2025, forecasted increase in the fiscal 2025 dividend, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, expected impact of the sale of NJR's residential solar portfolio and expected use of proceeds from the sale, infrastructure programs and investments, future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, Energy Efficiency programs, including BGSS, the financial impact of the outcome of base rate cases with the BPU, the outcome or timing of Adelphia's rate case with FERC, and other legal and regulatory expectations, and statements that include other projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.





NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects, providing customers with low-carbon solutions.





invests in, owns and operates solar projects, providing customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.





manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.





serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as SAVEGREEN®.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 104,753 $ 108,404 $ 1,018,482 $ 1,011,284 Nonutility 291,027 222,921 778,057 951,710 Total operating revenues 395,780 331,325 1,796,539 1,962,994 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 31,493 34,998 405,332 416,158 Nonutility 78,960 87,228 304,426 555,579 Related parties 1,740 1,739 7,147 7,206 Operation and maintenance 88,596 100,759 394,636 373,568 Regulatory rider expenses 3,566 3,017 60,327 50,542 Depreciation and amortization 45,298 39,291 166,567 152,941 Total operating expenses 249,653 267,032 1,338,435 1,555,994 OPERATING INCOME 146,127 64,293 458,104 407,000 Other income, net 10,237 10,938 41,553 26,083 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 36,012 33,143 130,275 123,014 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 120,352 42,088 369,382 310,069 Income tax provision 30,787 6,216 84,906 49,275 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,561 1,152 5,299 3,930 NET INCOME $ 91,126 $ 37,024 $ 289,775 $ 264,724 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.38 $ 2.94 $ 2.73 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.38 $ 2.92 $ 2.71 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 99,308 97,568 98,634 97,028 Diluted 99,964 98,192 99,289 97,627

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 91,126 $ 37,024 $ 289,775 $ 264,724 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,286 ) (7,579 ) 19,574 (38,081 ) Tax effect 1,018 1,800 (4,652 ) 9,050 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 1,266 (2,186 ) (18,192 ) 34,699 Tax effect (301 ) 520 4,323 (8,246 ) Gain on equity method investment - - - (300 ) Tax effect - (93 ) - (19 ) NFE tax adjustment (116 ) 77 - - Net financial earnings $ 88,707 $ 29,563 $ 290,828 $ 261,827 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 99,308 97,568 98,634 97,028 Diluted 99,964 98,192 99,289 97,627 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.38 $ 2.94 $ 2.73 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.39 ) Tax effect $ - $ 0.02 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.36 Tax effect $ - $ - $ 0.04 $ (0.09 ) Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.30 $ 2.95 $ 2.70 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 105,091 $ 108,741 $ 1,019,832 $ 1,012,633 Less: Natural gas purchases 33,817 37,323 414,635 425,457 Operating and maintenance (1) 22,935 31,605 113,984 115,292 Regulatory rider expense 3,566 3,017 60,327 50,542 Depreciation and amortization 29,620 26,292 112,492 102,326 Gross margin 15,153 10,504 318,394 319,016 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 22,935 31,605 113,984 115,292 Depreciation and amortization 29,620 26,292 112,492 102,326 Utility gross margin $ 67,708 $ 68,401 $ 544,870 $ 536,634 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $23.6 million and $28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $111.3 million and $111.5 million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 178,420 $ 102,932 $ 485,391 $ 691,616 Less: Natural Gas purchases 79,097 87,932 305,938 558,932 Operation and maintenance (1) 1,583 5,833 23,189 20,199 Depreciation and amortization 47 51 205 221 Gross margin 97,693 9,116 156,059 112,264 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 1,583 5,833 23,189 20,199 Depreciation and amortization 47 51 205 221 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,287 ) (8,559 ) 24,449 (48,251 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 1,266 (2,186 ) (18,192 ) 34,699 Financial margin $ 96,302 $ 4,255 $ 185,710 $ 119,132 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.8 million and $(0.8) million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 70,703 $ 4,577 $ 106,745 $ 78,848 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,287 ) (8,559 ) 24,449 (48,251 ) Tax effect 1,019 2,034 (5,810 ) 11,467 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas 1,266 (2,186 ) (18,192 ) 34,699 Tax effect (301 ) 520 4,323 (8,246 ) NFE tax adjustment (116 ) 77 - - Net financial earnings (loss) $ 68,284 $ (3,537 ) $ 111,515 $ 68,517

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 105,091 $ 108,741 $ 1,019,832 $ 1,012,633 Clean Energy Ventures 71,295 83,755 130,563 124,131 Energy Services 178,420 102,932 485,391 691,616 Storage and Transportation 24,830 22,933 96,209 92,859 Home Services and Other 16,540 14,969 62,635 57,638 Sub-total 396,176 333,330 1,794,630 1,978,877 Eliminations (396 ) (2,005 ) 1,909 (15,883 ) Total $ 395,780 $ 331,325 $ 1,796,539 $ 1,962,994 Operating (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (8,399 ) $ (18,172 ) $ 207,118 $ 207,528 Clean Energy Ventures 51,637 67,389 58,652 58,722 Energy Services 97,241 8,742 154,279 113,112 Storage and Transportation 6,027 5,901 27,198 32,425 Home Services and Other 684 595 2,642 2,495 Sub-total 147,190 64,455 449,889 414,282 Eliminations (1,063 ) (162 ) 8,215 (7,282 ) Total $ 146,127 $ 64,293 $ 458,104 $ 407,000 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 956 $ 863 $ 2,816 $ 3,126 Eliminations 605 289 2,483 804 Total $ 1,561 $ 1,152 $ 5,299 $ 3,930 Net (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (19,000 ) $ (24,838 ) $ 133,400 $ 131,414 Clean Energy Ventures 35,470 50,152 33,662 44,458 Energy Services 70,703 4,577 106,745 78,848 Storage and Transportation 2,468 1,877 12,229 13,154 Home Services and Other (639 ) 3,451 26 4,758 Sub-total 89,002 35,219 286,062 272,632 Eliminations 2,124 1,805 3,713 (7,908 ) Total $ 91,126 $ 37,024 $ 289,775 $ 264,724 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings Natural Gas Distribution $ (19,000 ) $ (24,838 ) $ 133,400 $ 131,414 Clean Energy Ventures 35,470 50,152 33,662 44,458 Energy Services 68,284 (3,537 ) 111,515 68,517 Storage and Transportation 2,468 1,784 12,229 12,835 Home Services and Other (639 ) 3,451 26 4,758 Sub-total 86,583 27,012 290,832 261,982 Eliminations 2,124 2,551 (4 ) (155 ) Total $ 88,707 $ 29,563 $ 290,828 $ 261,827 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 15.1 17.4 90.5 93.4 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 8.4 20.6 85.0 72.6 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 33.3 41.4 125.3 150.4 Total 56.8 79.4 300.8 316.4 Common Stock Data Yield at September 30, 3.8 % 4.1 % 3.8 % 4.1 % Market Price at September 30, $ 47.20 $ 40.63 $ 47.20 $ 40.63 Shares Out. at September 30, 99,461 97,584 99,461 97,584 Market Cap. at September 30, $ 4,694,580 $ 3,964,856 $ 4,694,580 $ 3,964,856

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 105,091 $ 108,741 $ 1,019,832 $ 1,012,633 Less: Natural gas purchases 33,817 37,323 414,635 425,457 Operating and maintenance (1) 22,935 31,605 113,984 115,292 Regulatory rider expense 3,566 3,017 60,327 50,542 Depreciation and amortization 29,620 26,292 112,492 102,326 Gross margin 15,153 10,504 318,394 319,016 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 22,935 31,605 113,984 115,292 Depreciation and amortization 29,620 26,292 112,492 102,326 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 67,708 $ 68,401 $ 544,870 $ 536,634 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $23.6 million and $28.7 million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $111.3 million and $111.5 million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 38,954 $ 39,121 $ 369,522 $ 360,138 Commercial, Industrial & Other 13,058 10,808 78,033 76,550 Firm Transportation 12,888 14,611 75,641 76,114 Total Firm Margin 64,900 64,540 523,196 512,802 Interruptible 1,118 1,240 3,798 3,812 Total System Margin 66,018 65,780 526,994 516,614 Basic Gas Supply Service Incentive 1,690 2,621 17,876 20,020 Total Utility Gross Margin 67,708 68,401 544,870 536,634 Operation and maintenance expense 46,487 60,281 225,260 226,780 Depreciation and amortization 29,620 26,292 112,492 102,326 Operating (Loss) Income $ (8,399 ) $ (18,172 ) $ 207,118 $ 207,528 Net (Loss) Income $ (19,000 ) $ (24,838 ) $ 133,400 $ 131,414 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (19,000 ) $ (24,838 ) $ 133,400 $ 131,414 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 3.4 3.4 44.5 43.4 Commercial, Industrial & Other 0.8 0.4 8.5 8.4 Firm Transportation 1.4 1.1 11.7 12.1 Total Firm Throughput 5.6 4.9 64.7 63.9 Interruptible 9.5 12.5 25.8 29.5 Total System Throughput 15.1 17.4 90.5 93.4 Off System/Capacity Management 8.4 20.6 85.0 72.6 Total Throughput 23.5 38.0 175.5 166.0 Customers Residential 528,502 520,682 528,502 520,682 Commercial, Industrial & Other 31,927 31,725 31,927 31,725 Firm Transportation 22,442 23,490 22,442 23,490 Total Firm Customers 582,871 575,897 582,871 575,897 Interruptible 31 83 31 83 Total System Customers 582,902 575,980 582,902 575,980 Off System/Capacity Management* 14 20 14 20 Total Customers 582,916 576,000 582,916 576,000 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 8 28 3,960 3,897 Normal 25 24 4,463 4,498 Percent of Normal 32.0 % 116.7 % 88.7 % 86.6 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 56,307 $ 69,455 $ 82,539 $ 79,762 TREC sales 4,296 4,629 13,396 12,636 SREC II sales (1) 621 398 1,715 951 Solar electricity sales 7,012 6,210 20,934 18,831 Sunlight Advantage 3,059 3,063 11,979 11,951 Total Operating Revenues $ 71,295 $ 83,755 $ 130,563 $ 124,131 Depreciation and Amortization $ 7,035 $ 6,607 $ 27,869 $ 25,320 Operating Income $ 51,637 $ 67,389 $ 58,652 $ 58,722 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $ 11,877 $ 15,396 $ 11,406 $ (7,683 ) Net Income $ 35,470 $ 50,152 $ 33,662 $ 44,458 Net Financial Earnings $ 35,470 $ 50,152 $ 33,662 $ 44,458 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 134,901 129,286 402,056 422,039 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 294,943 345,035 419,266 393,906 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 30,114 28,507 93,913 80,520 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 6,828 4,457 19,087 10,260 Solar Megawatts Under Construction 63.8 5.6 63.8 5.6 (1) Prior year SREC II revenue was previously included in Solar electricity sales and other ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 178,420 $ 102,932 $ 485,391 $ 691,616 Less: Gas purchases 79,097 87,932 305,938 558,932 Operation and maintenance expense 2,035 6,207 24,969 19,351 Depreciation and amortization 47 51 205 221 Operating Income $ 97,241 $ 8,742 $ 154,279 $ 113,112 Net Income $ 70,703 $ 4,577 $ 106,745 $ 78,848 Financial Margin $ 96,302 $ 4,255 $ 185,710 $ 119,132 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 68,284 $ (3,537 ) $ 111,515 $ 68,517 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 33.3 41.4 125.3 150.4 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 24,830 $ 22,933 $ 96,209 $ 92,859 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 956 $ 863 $ 2,816 $ 3,126 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 12,341 $ 10,697 $ 43,083 $ 34,648 Other Income, Net $ 2,907 $ 2,021 $ 10,207 $ 6,850 Interest Expense $ 5,867 $ 6,538 $ 23,441 $ 25,803 Income Tax Provision $ 1,555 $ 370 $ 4,551 $ 3,444 Net Income $ 2,468 $ 1,877 $ 12,229 $ 13,154 Net Financial Earnings $ 2,468 $ 1,784 $ 12,229 $ 12,835 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 16,540 $ 14,969 $ 62,635 $ 57,638 Operating Income $ 684 $ 595 $ 2,642 $ 2,495 Net (Loss) Income $ (639 ) $ 3,451 $ 26 $ 4,758 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (639 ) $ 3,451 $ 26 $ 4,758 Total Service Contract Customers at September 30 99,753 101,499 99,753 101,499

