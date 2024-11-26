CYPFER Seeks a Knockout in Sports Entertainment and Productions

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World Lennox Lewis Leads the Charge

MIAMI, LONDON, TORONTO and DUBAI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Lennox Lewis, the legendary boxing champion and entrepreneur, to enhance cybersecurity for high-profile athletes and the entertainment industry. This collaboration will focus on protecting the digital presence of public figures, athletes, and their enterprises from growing cyber threats.

"In today's digital world, protecting your reputation and business off the field or out of the ring is just as important as what you accomplish on it," says Lennox Lewis, former Heavyweight Champion of the World. "Cybersecurity is critical, and working with CYPFER ensures that I and my team can continue to operate without worrying about online threats. This collaboration represents the next step in protecting not just my brand, but the future of athletes everywhere," shares Lewis.

"Lennox Lewis has always been a leader in and out of the ring, and we are honored to collaborate with him in securing his digital assets," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "The sports and entertainment industries are lucrative targets for cybercriminals, and this collaboration will ensure that Lennox Lewis and other high-profile figures have the highest level of protection against potential cyberattacks," states Tobok.

With athletes and celebrities increasingly vulnerable to online threats such as data breaches, financial fraud, and reputational damage, the need for robust cybersecurity has never been more urgent. This collaboration aims to implement cutting-edge digital protection strategies to secure Lennox Lewis' personal brand, online businesses, and digital engagements.

"I've seen firsthand how important it is to stay ahead of the game-whether it's in the ring or protecting my digital life," says Lewis. "CYPFER is the best in the business, and I'm confident that through this collaboration, we will set new standards for cybersecurity in sports and entertainment," concludes Lewis.

"CYPFER's mission is to create Cyber Certainty for all industries, and athletes like Lennox Lewis require sophisticated digital defenses," says Tobok. "Our team is dedicated to safeguarding his online presence and ensuring his legacy remains untarnished by cyber threats," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

Ransomware Advisory





Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery





On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams





Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data





Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

