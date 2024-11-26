Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
25.11.24
09:30 Uhr
2,814 Euro
+0,040
+1,44 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6682,74611:30
2,6682,74611:31
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 10:43 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Middle East: Hisense Launches End-of-Year Sale Across the GCC Featuring Exclusive Surprises

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is excited to announce its "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale across the GCC region. Running until December 5, 2024, this highly anticipated campaign provides consumers with the opportunity to elevate their homes with cutting-edge technology and stylish appliances.

Hisense Launches

The campaign showcases Hisense's wide range of premium products, designed to enhance entertainment and home living. From advanced TVs and projectors to innovative appliances, the sale promises incredible value and unmatched quality for GCC shoppers.

Entertainment reaches new heights with the C1 Mini Projector, a compact yet powerful companion that delivers stunning visuals and sharp detail. Its sleek design combines immersive entertainment and portability, making it ideal for any space.

The ULED MiniLED U7 sets a new standard for home entertainment, offering vibrant colors, precise contrast, and AI Sports Mode for seamless motion handling. This TV is perfect for gaming, sports, and streaming enthusiasts, with IMAX Enhanced certification and Multi-Channel Surround Sound delivering a cinematic experience at home.

Cinema magic comes to life with the 100L9H Laser TV, featuring a 100-inch TriChroma display with Dolby Vision and ultra-bright 4K resolution. Every scene bursts to life with vivid detail and clarity, making it an exceptional choice for movie nights and sports events.

Advanced cooling technology is at the heart of the Super Cooling Series Refrigerator, ensuring groceries remain fresh longer. With energy-efficient features and precise temperature control, this appliance combines functionality with modern convenience.

The RQ759 Smart PureFlat Refrigerator blends style and innovation, featuring spacious interiors, a sleek flat-door design, and smart cooling systems that elevate both aesthetics and practicality in contemporary kitchens.

Laundry becomes smarter and more efficient with the 7S Smart Series Washing Machine, offering intuitive controls and eco-friendly features for faster, seamless cleaning cycles.

Even the toughest cleaning challenges are met with the Smart Dishwasher HS673C90BME, a high-performance appliance featuring advanced washing cycles, energy-efficient operation, and a sleek design that complements modern kitchens.

Available Across the GCC

The "Unlocked for Exclusive Surprises" End-of-Year Sale is available across the GCC region, providing consumers with access to Hisense's premium products. These cutting-edge offerings are available at leading retailers such as Carrefour, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, as well as online platforms like Amazon.ae and Noon.com.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA EURO 2024, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567582/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-launches-end-of-year-sale-across-the-gcc-featuring-exclusive-surprises-302316352.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.