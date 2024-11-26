Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Minerals said the solar-plus-storage systems will be deployed in the Marodi-Jeeh and Awdal regions. Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched a tender for the construction of off-grid solar-plus-storage plants at 25 health facilities in the Marodi-Jeeh and Awdal regions. According to the tender document, published on the media outlet ESI Africa, the selected developer will have to provide all components required by the projects. These include the solar modules, the inverters, and the batteries, as well as the cables and monitoring solutions. Interested ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...