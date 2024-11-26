TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update November 2024

26 November 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Investor update

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation.

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.