TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update November 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
26 November 2024
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation.
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|George Shiel
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
|John Magrath
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
|Alistair Wilson
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
