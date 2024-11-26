Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

26 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 25 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.736million Including current year income and expenses £49.967million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 262.10p Including current year income and expenses 263.32p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 262.24p Including current year income and expenses 263.34p

