PR Newswire
26.11.2024 12:19 Uhr
Socura Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an MSSP Initiative Partner

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura, a UK-based cybersecurity services business that protects many of the nation's biggest NHS trusts, councils, and private companies, has strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud by joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an MSSP Initiative Partner. Socura will increase its use of Google Security Operations (SecOps), an intelligence-driven and AI-powered security operations platform, to deliver its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to organisations across the UK. Notably, all public sector organisations in Wales will have the option to deploy Google SecOps as part of Socura's contract to deliver CymruSOC - enabling Socura's Security Operations Centre to detect and respond to threats even faster.

Socura was one of Google Cloud Security's first UK MSSP partners in 2020 and as a cloud-first company is expertly placed to help organisations modernise their security operations. By joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an MSSP initiative partner, Socura reaffirms its partnership with Google Cloud and commitment to using best-in-class technology to deliver its MDR service. In 2024, Socura was recognised as one of the leading managed security services providers globally.

"As one of the first MSSPs to work with Google Cloud in the UK, we recognise the value of Google SecOps in helping us to defend our clients," said Andy Kays, Socura CEO. "Security teams need trusted providers that can alleviate the load, not add to it. Joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage will ensure that we can continue to deliver the outcomes our clients need to keep pace with threats."

"Being a dedicated Managed Detection and Response provider, it's vital that we have the tools and intelligence we need to identify and stop attacks as early as possible," said Jamie Brummell, Socura CTO and Co-Founder. "Google SecOps, when combined with the skills and expertise of our SOC team, ensures we can respond to threats in minutes."

Webinar announcement

Security experts from Socura and Google will be co-hosting 'Mastering Detection Engineering with Google Cloud Security', a live webinar on December 4th at 11am GMT. To learn more about the session and register to attend, visit: https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/mastering-detection-engineering-with-google-cloud-security

About Socura

Socura reduces cyber risk by proactively detecting and responding to threats, 24/7. Our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service operates as an extension of an organisation's security team - supplying highly skilled SOC experts and the additional capabilities needed to scale security operations and accelerate response to attacks.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449813/Socura_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/socura-joins-google-cloud-partner-advantage-as-an-mssp-initiative-partner-302316412.html

