Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 12:25 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Italian Exhibition Group: SIGEP WORLD CHRISTMAS OBSERVATORY BY IEG: NEW IDEAS AND TRENDS FOR "THE FESTIVE TABLE"

Finanznachrichten News
  • Pastry purchases are worth 11.4 billion euros in Europa, consumption up by 1.5%
  • Comments from top Italian and European pastry chefs

RIMINI, Italy, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic or chocolate, with filling and suitable for any occasion, the undisputed king of the festive season will be panettone. This is the trend uncovered by the Observatory of Sigep, the International Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee - and, as of this year, also Pizza - Show, organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group (Italy, Rimini Expo Centre, 18-22 January 2025, sigep.it).

Infographic of SIGEP WORLD CHRISTMAS OBSERVATORY BY IEG

Marco Carniello, CBO at IEG, stated "A positive European trend is emerging for pastry consumption with +1.5% compared to 2023, while purchases stand at € 11.4 billion (Source: CREST, Circana)."

Matteo Figura, Out of Home Market Expert and Foodservice Director at Circana Italy, explained "Leading the growth in consumption in the pastry sector are the United Kingdom, France and Germany. To be precise, In Italy, pastry consumption represents 40.6% of the category's total consumption at European level."

Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager food&beverage at IEG added "Interviews with top Italian and European master pastry chefs reveal that the sector is facing high raw material prices: +40% in costs for hazelnuts and a +50% leap in the case of chocolate."

For Giuseppe Piffaretti, Swiss master pastry chef "Traditional panettone is an important part of the pastry shop economy in the Ticino."

Luigi Biasetto, master pastry chef at AMPIacademy "Traditional Milanese panettone is already the most popular with our customers, but we foresee a +22% increase in pandoro sales."

For Marta Boccanera, master pastry chef and vice-president of APEI "We expect a 10-15% increase in panettone sales and pandoro volumes to double, but pastry chefs are having to cope with the rising price of raw materials."

Roberto Rinaldini, master pastry chef and member of Relais Dessert International said "The classic panettone represents 40% of our sales, our gourmet proposal, the Dante panettone, is also on the increase."

Christophe Louie, Parisian baker-patissier "We are aiming at coffee, spice and pear panettone made in collaboration with Maison Verlet, and panettone with seaweed and yuzu with Maison Petrossian as an aperitif."

According to José Romero, Spanish pastry chef and EPGB lecturer from Barcelona, "Panettone sales have tripled in Spain in the last ten years. The Spanish Christmas cake par excellence is the 'Turrón de yema'."

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567643/IEG_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/5048596/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sigep-world-christmas-observatory-by-ieg-new-ideas-and-trends-for-the-festive-table-302316422.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.