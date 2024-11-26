Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 25 November 2024 were:

667.01p Capital only
682.19p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 25th November 2024, the Company has 87,371,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 15,838,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


