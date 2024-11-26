BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 25 November 2024 were:

231.58p Capital only

231.59p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 55,000 ordinary shares on 25th November 2024, the Company has 70,415,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,945,980 shares which are held in Treasury.