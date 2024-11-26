Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Joins Optica as Corporate Member to Drive Photonics Innovation

CEO Appointed Industry Vice Chair of Optica's Advanced Photonics Congress

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today announced that it has joined Optica, the global society dedicated to advancing optics and photonics worldwide. This corporate membership aligns Aeluma with a prestigious network of industry leaders in light science and technology, amplifying the company's role in driving innovations in semiconductor and photonics technologies.

Further underscoring Aeluma's commitment to industry collaboration and leadership, Dr. Klamkin has been appointed Industry Vice Chair of the 2025 Advanced Photonics Congress, a role within Optica's Advanced Photonics Strategy Committee. He will assume the Chair position in 2026, driving new initiatives to increase industry engagement at Optica's technical conferences. This appointment positions Aeluma at the forefront of shaping the future of photonic technology on a global scale.

In addition to Aeluma's corporate membership and Dr. Klamkin's role with the Advanced Photonics Congress, both he and board member Steven DenBaars, Ph.D., were previously named Optica Fellows, underscoring their contributions and expertise in optics and photonics. The fellowship, awarded to distinguished leaders in the field of light science, highlights Klamkin and DenBaars' commitment to advancing photonics technology that meets the growing demands of critical markets.

"Aeluma's membership in Optica, combined with our leadership roles within the organization, highlights our dedication to advancing the semiconductor and photonic industries," said Dr. Klamkin. "As we continue to expand our technology's reach across high-growth markets, our collaboration with Optica reinforces our mission to drive scalable, high-performance semiconductor-based photonics solutions for next-generation mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing applications."

About Optica

Optica, Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide, is the society dedicated to promoting the generation, application, archiving and dissemination of knowledge in the field. Founded in 1916, it is the leading organization for scientists, engineers, business professionals, students and others interested in the science of light. Optica's renowned publications, meetings, online resources and in-person activities fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate scientific, technical and educational achievement. Discover more at Optica.org.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma develops cutting-edge semiconductor and optoelectronic technologies for sensing, communication, and AI applications. Aeluma has pioneered advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing for a range of industries, including defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, AI, and quantum computing. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma focuses on transforming high-performance photonic technologies critical for emerging applications and broad market adoption. Learn more at www.aeluma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

