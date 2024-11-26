BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New Home Sales and Consumer Confidence and FOMC minutes might be the focus on Tuesday.Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are in the red.Gold was little changed in the Asian trading hours, at around $2,625 per ounce levels while oil edged up.Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 63.75 points.The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow closed climbed 440.06 points or 1.0 percent to 44,736.57. The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to six sessions, up 18.03 points or 0.3 percent to 5,987.37, while the Nasdaq rose 51.18 points or 0.3 percent to 19,054.84.On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for September will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for September iwll be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in August.The Consumer Confidence for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 112.3, while it was up 108.7 in October.The New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 725K, while it was up 738K in the prior month.The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 8.0, while it was down 14.0 in the prior month.Two-year Treasury Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.The Fed Money Supply for October is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was at $21.221 trillion.The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes is expected at 2.00 pm ET.Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended largely unchanged. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,259.76 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 19,159.20.Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average dipped 0.87 percent to 38,442. The broader Topix index settled 0.96 percent lower at 2,689.55.Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69 percent to 8,359.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.56 percent lower at 8,612.60.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX