Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716563 | ISIN: DE0007165631 | Ticker-Symbol: SRT3
Xetra
26.11.24
15:18 Uhr
217,80 Euro
+1,10
+0,51 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
216,50216,8015:36
216,70217,0015:36
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VectorBuilder and Sartorius Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance Biopharmaceutical Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorBuilder, a global leader in end-to-end gene delivery services, and Sartorius, a leading international partner in life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, recently announced a strategic cooperation agreement. The collaboration will focus on gene vector and mRNA bioprocess solutions and services, accelerating the development and clinical translation of innovative biopharmaceutical projects.


Building on years of successful collaboration, Sartorius and the VectorBuilder have agreed to further expand the scope of their partnership. The new cooperation will cover various areas, such as co-development of innovative downstream processes for cell and gene therapies; further optimization of the development platform and commercial production of GMP-compliant mRNA, plasmid and viral vectors; partnering to support the achievement of sustainability goals; and regular exchange as well as training of talent from both companies. Moreover, VectorBuilder will be a developing partner for applications in the field of the new modalities.

"Sartorius is deeply committed to customer-centric innovation, which is the cornerstone of our product development and service provision," said Sarah Wang, Head of Sartorius China. "We anticipate that this strategic partnership will yield innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and quality of biomedical enterprises. Together, we aim to support the growth of our global customers and the broader biomedical industry, and to contribute to the advancement of life sciences through transformative processes."

"Innovation is in the DNA of VectorBuilder. This agreement with Sartorius allows us to further expand our reach and impact, empowering researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide with advanced gene delivery solutions," said Dr. Bruce Lahn, Founder and Chief Scientist of VectorBuilder. "We are excited to combine our expertise to create a more efficient and effective biopharmaceutical ecosystem."

"By partnering with VectorBuilder, we look forward to leveraging the expertise of both companies to enable more innovations in downstream processing, further reducing time to market and ultimately saving more people's lives," Michaela Pischke added, Head of the Business Area Separation Technologies. "Congratulations to our China team who have done a great job in laying the groundwork to strengthen this partnership."

Both companies are committed to exploring the vast potential of cell and gene therapies and accelerating the translation of research breakthroughs into life-saving treatments.

About Sartorius
Sartorius | Biopharma, Laboratory, Applied & Life Sciences

About VectorBuilder
www.vectorbuilder.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567419/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vectorbuilder-and-sartorius-sign-strategic-cooperation-agreement-to-advance-biopharmaceutical-innovation-302316444.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.