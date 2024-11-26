Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. APPOINTS BENJAMIN LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Finanznachrichten News

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has announced the appointment of Benjamin Lowe as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024. The announcement was made by Scott G. Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

In his new role, Mr. Lowe will lead the company's financial operations, including treasury, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and tax functions. He succeeds Glenn J. Breisinger, who will retire and step down as Chief Financial Officer of Radius. Mr. Breisinger will remain with the company during the transition through the first quarter of 2025. Mr. Lowe will report directly to Mr. Bruce and collaborate closely with him and the senior management team on critical strategic initiatives. He will be based at the company's headquarters in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

"Ben has proven leadership and expertise in all facets of finance and corporate management and brings a wealth of financial, transactional and operational experience with many forms of digital infrastructure, which will be invaluable to Radius," Mr. Bruce said. "We are pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions as a key member of our senior leadership group."

Mr. Lowe joins Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. from Crown Castle, where he built a successful career, holding the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer. In addition to his financial leadership roles, he held an operational position as Vice President of Leasing and Real Estate Operations. Mr. Lowe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a minor in Political Science from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

About Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.
Radius is a leading acquirer of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets. With over 11,000 lease streams spanning 23 countries, it is one of the largest international real property acquirers globally. Radius is a portfolio company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. More information about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is available at https://www.radiusglobal.com.

Media Inquiries:
Marlyn García
Vice President, Marketing
Email: media@radiusglobal.com
Phone: (619) 359-3925

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567082/Radius_Global_Infrastructure_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radius-global-infrastructure-inc-appoints-benjamin-lowe-as-chief-financial-officer-302316080.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
