Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
26.11.24
15:19 Uhr
86,52 Euro
+0,26
+0,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,5285,6016:10
85,5185,6116:09
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 15:50 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Designing Inclusive Clinical Trials in an Effort To Upend the HIV Epidemic

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Women - especially teen girls and young women living in sub-Saharan Africa - are disproportionately impacted by HIV globally, with about 3,100 acquiring HIV each week. They've also historically been excluded from or underrepresented in HIV clinical trials. That's why Gilead's PURPOSE 1 trial, which studied the safety and efficacy of an investigational HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP medication, set out to exclusively focus on young African women and adolescent girls.

Lead PURPOSE researcher Moupali Das, Vice President, Clinical Development, HIV Prevention & Pediatrics, designed the PURPOSE program with Gilead's person-centric approach in mind to reach underserved communities and groups around the world. In all, there are currently five PURPOSE clinical trials, with more in design phases, and the program is the most comprehensive and diverse program for an investigational HIV prevention medication ever conducted.

"Whenever we study a new innovation, we must be intentional about both the scientific and health equity aspects of it to ensure that it doesn't exacerbate existing disparities," explains Moupali. "Based on this approach, it's critical to ensure that we include people in our trials who are most disproportionately affected by HIV and who most need new choices for PrEP."

Thousands of cisgender women and girls between the ages of 16 and 25 in South Africa and Uganda were enrolled in the trial, which studied a medication that is administered once every six months via injection. Encouraging preliminary results were released earlier this year.

"As a researcher, you dream of these 'pinch-me' moments that help provide a pathway toward new opportunities," says Moupali.

Before the trial was launched in 2021, Moupali and her colleagues worked closely with Global Community Accountability Groups. The groups' members are active in HIV advocacy and clinical development work and provide important insights on recruitment, retention, communication and how to best support participants while also taking into account cultural considerations. Based on input from these community partners, the PURPOSE 1 trial included pregnant and lactating women - making it the first Phase 3 HIV prevention trial to do so.

PURPOSE 1 has set a new standard for HIV prevention trials, demonstrating what can happen when a drug candidate, a thoughtful scientific and community-focused trial design, and an inclusive trial implementation plan come together.

"I'm filled with such hope as I think about what the PURPOSE program could mean for people who are members of groups that are disproportionally affected by HIV," Moupali says. "Potential new PrEP choices could be a key resource in helping to end the epidemic."

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.