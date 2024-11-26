BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
All information is at 31 October 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
-1.2%
2.1%
8.4%
17.6%
89.2%
Share price
-3.1%
-4.3%
5.1%
14.0%
112.3%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*
-2.3%
0.9%
11.9%
19.9%
71.2%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream
At month end
Net asset value (including income)1:
573.64p
Net asset value (capital only):
563.84p
Share price:
533.00p
Discount to NAV2:
7.1%
Total assets:
£1,228.0m
Net yield3:
6.3%
Net gearing:
9.1%
Ordinary shares in issue:
191,018,036
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:
1,993,806
Ongoing charges4:
0.91%
Ongoing charges5:
0.81%
1 Includes net revenue of 9.8p.
2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on a third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 11 October 2023 and a final dividend of 17.00p per share declared on 7 March 2024 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023, and a first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 10 May 2024 and a second interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2024 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2024.
4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2023.
5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Country Analysis
Total
Global
59.3
Canada
12.4
Latin America
8.0
Australasia
6.3
United States
6.2
Other Africa
3.7
South Africa
0.8
Indonesia
0.6
Net Current Assets
2.7
-----
100.0
=====
Sector Analysis
Total
Diversified
32.8
Copper
24.3
Gold
22.1
Steel
4.6
Iron Ore
3.0
Industrial Minerals
3.0
Uranium
2.9
Aluminium
2.2
Platinum Group Metals
1.3
Nickel
1.0
Zinc
0.1
Net Current Assets
2.7
-----
100.0
=====
Ten largest investments
Company
Total Assets %
BHP:
Equity
7.0
Royalty
1.5
Rio Tinto
6.8
Glencore
6.1
Anglo American
5.3
Agnico Eagle Mines
4.9
Freeport-McMoRan
4.5
Vale:
Debenture
2.3
Equity
1.8
Wheaton Precious Metals
3.9
Barrick Gold
3.3
Teck Resources
3.3
Asset Analysis
Total Assets (%)
Equity
94.6
Bonds
1.5
Preferred Stock
0.7
Convertible Bond
0.6
Option
-0.1
Net Current Assets
2.7
-----
100.0
=====
Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
The Company's NAV fell by 1.2% in October, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which declined by 2.3% (performance figures in GBP).
The mining sector had mixed performance in October 2024, as a lack of detail on China's stimulus measures weighed on commodities. For reference, global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI ACWI TR Index, returned -2.2%.
In the commodities space, iron ore (62% fe), copper and nickel fell by 7.3%, 3.3% and 10.5% respectively. The aluminium price held up better, down by just 0.7%, as supply was disrupted by port issues at Jamalco and as future supply looked set to be increasingly constrained by Alcoa announcing the curtailment of its Kwinana alumina refinery in Western Australia.
In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices rose by 4.1% and 4.8% respectively, appearing to benefit from 'safe-haven' demand as a result of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the approaching U.S. presidential election.
Finally, we saw more technology hyperscalers, indicating a preference for nuclear to power their artificial intelligence (AI) datacentres, which lifted sentiment on uranium and uranium miners.
Strategy and Outlook
Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand.
Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.
26 November 2024
