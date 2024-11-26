Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
[26.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.11.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,645,877.00
USD
0
64,250,688.01
7.4314
26.11.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,784,612.00
EUR
0
22,456,960.62
5.9338
26.11.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,659,329.95
9.9555
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
26.11.24
IE000XIITCN5
637,758.00
GBP
0
5,244,705.06
8.2237