KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Announces Strategic Alliance with One Partners to Expand Advisory, M&A, and Capital Markets Solutions to Brazil and Latin America

This Strengthens KingsRock Advisors and One Partners' Cross-Border Capabilities in the US, UK, Europe and LatAm

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2024, an independent financial services firm based in São Paulo specializing in financial advisory, asset management, and wealth management solutions. This partnership expands KingsRock's global platform, significantly strengthening its presence in Brazil and Latin America, and allows both firms to offer enhanced cross-border capital markets and M&A advisory services to clients across emerging and developed markets.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with One Partners," said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of KingsRock Advisors. "Our previous collaboration on multiple high-profile projects across industries such as consumer, energy, and agriculture has positioned us with a unique platform to build upon. Together, we can now provide customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients and investors across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific to the Brazil and Latin America regions."

This follows our recently announced Strategic Alliance with Tell Groupin Dubai, UAE, for Middle East & Africa, and our Strategic Alliance with InCred Capital, in Mumbai, India, for cross border Advisory, M&A, Capital Solutions and private capital markets in the fast growing economies of MEA as well as India.

The alliance leverages both firms' expertise in investment banking, M&A advisory, and private capital solutions, creating a more comprehensive offering for clients. One Partners' robust regional expertise in Brazil and Latin America, combined with KingsRock's global network and presence in the US and Europe, will support expanded cross-border M&A and capital formation opportunities across regions.

One Partners' Founding Partner, Bernardo Parnes, a Senior Advisor to KingsRock, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance: "Partnering with KingsRock is a transformative step for One Partners as we look to broaden our service offerings and deepen our network across the world. Our shared expertise and vision allow us to provide highly customized, value-driven solutions that cater to the sophisticated needs of investors globally."

The strategic partnership will focus on several key areas, including cross-border M&A, private capital markets, and tailored capital solutions for private equity and private credit investors. It will also help both firms navigate complexities in global markets, enabling them to better meet client needs and expand their service offerings. This strategic alliance between KingsRock and One Partners will foster a newfound integration between LatAm, Europe, UK and the US. This announcement follows KingsRock Advisors' recent alliances with Tell Group in the MEA region and InCred Capital in India, highlighting KingsRock's commitment to building a seamless global network.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of approximately 25 professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

About One Partners:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, One Partnersis an independent financial advisory firm focusing on advising mergers and acquisitions; public and private offers of debt and equity instruments; strategic capital solutions and similar transactions.

With a team of approximately 15 investment bankers including its founding partner, Bernardo Parnes, and four senior partners, One Partners distinguishes itself with a very senior dedication to clients, leveraging on the solid and ample experience and relationships of its partners.

Since its inception, One Partners has advised on more than 20 transactions with a disclosed value totaling approximately R$15 billion.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA, member firm and a member of SIPC. , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC.• 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor • New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

KingsRock Advisors Europe AB is incorporated in Sweden) under the Swedish Securities Market Act

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.