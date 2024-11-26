Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
26 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.673p. The highest price paid per share was 629.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 621.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,842,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,912,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
240
626.400
16:07:52
270
626.400
16:07:52
1011
626.400
16:07:39
16
626.600
16:04:53
141
626.600
16:04:53
848
626.600
16:04:53
940
626.800
16:03:06
785
626.800
16:01:44
364
626.800
16:01:44
998
626.000
15:58:00
1040
626.200
15:57:29
1124
626.200
15:57:29
1030
627.200
15:50:09
272
627.400
15:47:35
830
627.400
15:47:35
1048
627.200
15:46:09
998
626.800
15:42:03
1045
626.800
15:42:03
1126
625.800
15:38:41
2058
625.800
15:36:16
65
625.800
15:36:16
431
625.000
15:31:43
12
625.000
15:31:43
435
625.000
15:31:28
470
625.200
15:30:41
528
625.200
15:30:01
1039
625.000
15:25:03
1056
625.400
15:23:10
58
625.000
15:21:42
707
625.000
15:21:42
229
625.000
15:21:42
949
625.200
15:17:38
1102
625.000
15:16:43
994
624.800
15:11:21
3
624.800
15:08:21
1100
624.800
15:08:21
955
625.200
15:05:16
1136
626.200
15:04:40
656
626.600
15:02:09
463
626.600
15:02:09
936
627.000
15:02:07
680
627.200
15:02:05
500
627.200
15:02:04
306
627.200
15:02:04
66
626.000
14:55:01
50
626.600
14:52:57
737
626.600
14:52:57
281
626.600
14:52:44
996
626.800
14:52:40
1099
627.000
14:51:20
548
626.600
14:50:20
1047
626.400
14:46:42
1147
626.000
14:45:20
969
626.200
14:45:09
269
626.200
14:45:09
996
626.400
14:43:24
717
626.200
14:39:03
414
626.200
14:39:03
650
626.200
14:36:30
368
626.200
14:36:30
1033
626.600
14:36:30
1038
626.600
14:36:30
352
627.200
14:31:30
650
627.200
14:31:30
944
627.200
14:31:30
1089
627.200
14:31:30
1007
627.000
14:26:45
1038
627.200
14:24:38
1045
627.000
14:19:20
289
627.200
14:18:13
15
627.200
14:18:13
441
627.200
14:18:13
167
627.400
14:16:20
401
627.400
14:16:20
992
627.400
14:15:55
931
627.000
14:10:56
935
625.000
13:58:03
924
625.000
13:55:27
1048
625.400
13:43:13
1060
625.200
13:37:14
948
625.400
13:35:35
964
625.400
13:29:26
1002
625.600
13:28:40
413
626.200
13:18:46
525
626.200
13:18:46
1030
626.000
13:13:43
1085
626.800
13:03:02
139
627.600
12:59:38
678
627.600
12:59:38
129
627.600
12:59:38
985
628.800
12:59:16
926
628.200
12:55:23
1110
628.600
12:55:22
1054
629.400
12:53:06
995
629.000
12:49:13
946
628.200
12:45:07
1138
628.200
12:37:43
1070
627.400
12:34:01
956
627.200
12:27:18
965
627.200
12:20:07
984
626.000
12:12:59
1074
625.200
12:06:44
651
624.200
12:01:25
348
624.200
12:01:25
954
624.600
11:55:01
965
624.600
11:50:10
47
624.800
11:49:55
977
624.800
11:49:55
1023
624.600
11:45:17
1103
624.600
11:30:12
1034
624.800
11:20:54
993
624.200
11:14:30
618
624.600
11:11:49
410
624.600
11:11:49
405
624.000
10:54:10
558
624.000
10:54:10
499
624.000
10:54:10
125
624.000
10:54:10
374
624.000
10:54:10
33
624.000
10:54:10
592
623.600
10:38:00
417
623.600
10:38:00
943
623.800
10:31:14
1041
623.000
10:23:40
476
623.200
10:23:00
596
623.200
10:20:51
640
624.200
10:17:01
336
624.200
10:17:01
1080
624.800
10:15:48
943
624.800
10:06:11
118
624.800
10:06:11
531
625.200
10:04:51
475
625.200
10:04:51
778
623.400
09:42:48
308
623.400
09:42:48
980
623.800
09:37:52
1119
624.600
09:29:23
1098
625.200
09:29:21
1002
624.200
09:23:00
446
623.600
09:15:15
686
623.600
09:15:15
1010
623.800
09:06:38
1066
622.400
09:00:25
993
622.600
08:52:52
347
622.200
08:36:06
730
622.200
08:36:06
331
621.600
08:19:33
684
621.600
08:19:33
94
621.600
08:19:33
512
622.200
08:14:21
512
622.200
08:14:21
1001
622.800
08:07:13
233
622.800
08:04:01
233
622.800
08:04:01
669
622.800
08:04:01