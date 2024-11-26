Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
26.11.24
09:30 Uhr
7,450 Euro
-0,100
-1,32 %
7,5007,60018:19
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 18:01 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

26 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.673p. The highest price paid per share was 629.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 621.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,842,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,912,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

240

626.400

16:07:52

270

626.400

16:07:52

1011

626.400

16:07:39

16

626.600

16:04:53

141

626.600

16:04:53

848

626.600

16:04:53

940

626.800

16:03:06

785

626.800

16:01:44

364

626.800

16:01:44

998

626.000

15:58:00

1040

626.200

15:57:29

1124

626.200

15:57:29

1030

627.200

15:50:09

272

627.400

15:47:35

830

627.400

15:47:35

1048

627.200

15:46:09

998

626.800

15:42:03

1045

626.800

15:42:03

1126

625.800

15:38:41

2058

625.800

15:36:16

65

625.800

15:36:16

431

625.000

15:31:43

12

625.000

15:31:43

435

625.000

15:31:28

470

625.200

15:30:41

528

625.200

15:30:01

1039

625.000

15:25:03

1056

625.400

15:23:10

58

625.000

15:21:42

707

625.000

15:21:42

229

625.000

15:21:42

949

625.200

15:17:38

1102

625.000

15:16:43

994

624.800

15:11:21

3

624.800

15:08:21

1100

624.800

15:08:21

955

625.200

15:05:16

1136

626.200

15:04:40

656

626.600

15:02:09

463

626.600

15:02:09

936

627.000

15:02:07

680

627.200

15:02:05

500

627.200

15:02:04

306

627.200

15:02:04

66

626.000

14:55:01

50

626.600

14:52:57

737

626.600

14:52:57

281

626.600

14:52:44

996

626.800

14:52:40

1099

627.000

14:51:20

548

626.600

14:50:20

1047

626.400

14:46:42

1147

626.000

14:45:20

969

626.200

14:45:09

269

626.200

14:45:09

996

626.400

14:43:24

717

626.200

14:39:03

414

626.200

14:39:03

650

626.200

14:36:30

368

626.200

14:36:30

1033

626.600

14:36:30

1038

626.600

14:36:30

352

627.200

14:31:30

650

627.200

14:31:30

944

627.200

14:31:30

1089

627.200

14:31:30

1007

627.000

14:26:45

1038

627.200

14:24:38

1045

627.000

14:19:20

289

627.200

14:18:13

15

627.200

14:18:13

441

627.200

14:18:13

167

627.400

14:16:20

401

627.400

14:16:20

992

627.400

14:15:55

931

627.000

14:10:56

935

625.000

13:58:03

924

625.000

13:55:27

1048

625.400

13:43:13

1060

625.200

13:37:14

948

625.400

13:35:35

964

625.400

13:29:26

1002

625.600

13:28:40

413

626.200

13:18:46

525

626.200

13:18:46

1030

626.000

13:13:43

1085

626.800

13:03:02

139

627.600

12:59:38

678

627.600

12:59:38

129

627.600

12:59:38

985

628.800

12:59:16

926

628.200

12:55:23

1110

628.600

12:55:22

1054

629.400

12:53:06

995

629.000

12:49:13

946

628.200

12:45:07

1138

628.200

12:37:43

1070

627.400

12:34:01

956

627.200

12:27:18

965

627.200

12:20:07

984

626.000

12:12:59

1074

625.200

12:06:44

651

624.200

12:01:25

348

624.200

12:01:25

954

624.600

11:55:01

965

624.600

11:50:10

47

624.800

11:49:55

977

624.800

11:49:55

1023

624.600

11:45:17

1103

624.600

11:30:12

1034

624.800

11:20:54

993

624.200

11:14:30

618

624.600

11:11:49

410

624.600

11:11:49

405

624.000

10:54:10

558

624.000

10:54:10

499

624.000

10:54:10

125

624.000

10:54:10

374

624.000

10:54:10

33

624.000

10:54:10

592

623.600

10:38:00

417

623.600

10:38:00

943

623.800

10:31:14

1041

623.000

10:23:40

476

623.200

10:23:00

596

623.200

10:20:51

640

624.200

10:17:01

336

624.200

10:17:01

1080

624.800

10:15:48

943

624.800

10:06:11

118

624.800

10:06:11

531

625.200

10:04:51

475

625.200

10:04:51

778

623.400

09:42:48

308

623.400

09:42:48

980

623.800

09:37:52

1119

624.600

09:29:23

1098

625.200

09:29:21

1002

624.200

09:23:00

446

623.600

09:15:15

686

623.600

09:15:15

1010

623.800

09:06:38

1066

622.400

09:00:25

993

622.600

08:52:52

347

622.200

08:36:06

730

622.200

08:36:06

331

621.600

08:19:33

684

621.600

08:19:33

94

621.600

08:19:33

512

622.200

08:14:21

512

622.200

08:14:21

1001

622.800

08:07:13

233

622.800

08:04:01

233

622.800

08:04:01

669

622.800

08:04:01


© 2024 PR Newswire
