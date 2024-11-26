DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Nov-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 26 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 179,396 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 130.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.5530p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,547,989 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,547,989) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.5530p 179,396

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2480 133.00 10:06:34 00312467999TRLO1 XLON 140 133.00 10:06:44 00312468003TRLO1 XLON 2185 133.00 10:06:44 00312468004TRLO1 XLON 2051 133.00 10:06:44 00312468005TRLO1 XLON 1549 132.50 10:21:53 00312468339TRLO1 XLON 774 132.50 10:21:53 00312468340TRLO1 XLON 775 132.50 10:21:53 00312468341TRLO1 XLON 3261 132.00 10:21:57 00312468342TRLO1 XLON 3293 131.50 10:22:33 00312468349TRLO1 XLON 500 132.00 10:22:33 00312468350TRLO1 XLON 538 132.00 10:22:33 00312468351TRLO1 XLON 504 132.00 10:22:33 00312468352TRLO1 XLON 12 132.00 10:22:39 00312468353TRLO1 XLON 3509 132.00 10:22:39 00312468354TRLO1 XLON 70 132.00 10:22:47 00312468357TRLO1 XLON 200 132.00 10:27:56 00312468444TRLO1 XLON 500 132.00 10:33:51 00312468573TRLO1 XLON 300 132.00 10:34:43 00312468590TRLO1 XLON 3293 132.00 10:40:44 00312468736TRLO1 XLON 81 132.00 10:40:51 00312468750TRLO1 XLON 55 132.00 10:44:52 00312469162TRLO1 XLON 461 132.00 10:44:52 00312469163TRLO1 XLON 800 132.00 10:50:37 00312469341TRLO1 XLON 124 132.00 10:50:59 00312469355TRLO1 XLON 496 132.00 10:50:59 00312469356TRLO1 XLON 119 132.00 10:51:04 00312469357TRLO1 XLON 449 132.00 10:51:22 00312469385TRLO1 XLON 510 132.00 10:51:22 00312469386TRLO1 XLON 110 132.00 10:56:06 00312469545TRLO1 XLON 81 132.00 10:56:06 00312469546TRLO1 XLON 119 132.00 11:04:09 00312469684TRLO1 XLON 90 132.00 11:04:12 00312469685TRLO1 XLON 51 132.00 11:04:25 00312469691TRLO1 XLON 81 132.00 11:09:03 00312469783TRLO1 XLON 87 132.00 11:09:05 00312469784TRLO1 XLON 8678 132.00 11:17:16 00312469977TRLO1 XLON 2286 131.50 11:17:17 00312469978TRLO1 XLON 1556 131.00 11:19:08 00312470025TRLO1 XLON 77 130.50 11:23:23 00312470118TRLO1 XLON 1568 130.50 11:23:23 00312470119TRLO1 XLON 310 131.00 11:23:53 00312470158TRLO1 XLON 1299 131.00 11:23:53 00312470159TRLO1 XLON 3324 133.00 13:24:23 00312473164TRLO1 XLON 1664 133.00 13:24:23 00312473165TRLO1 XLON 1785 133.00 13:24:23 00312473166TRLO1 XLON 1836 134.00 14:04:23 00312474111TRLO1 XLON 95 134.00 14:04:23 00312474112TRLO1 XLON 1372 134.00 14:04:23 00312474113TRLO1 XLON 763 134.00 14:09:45 00312474241TRLO1 XLON 6388 134.00 14:09:45 00312474242TRLO1 XLON 104 134.00 14:09:45 00312474243TRLO1 XLON 1580 134.00 14:09:45 00312474244TRLO1 XLON 6 134.00 14:09:45 00312474245TRLO1 XLON 349 134.00 14:09:45 00312474246TRLO1 XLON 203 134.00 14:09:45 00312474247TRLO1 XLON 784 134.50 14:09:53 00312474253TRLO1 XLON 60 134.50 14:09:54 00312474255TRLO1 XLON 6836 135.00 14:27:43 00312474822TRLO1 XLON 1553 135.50 14:34:57 00312475159TRLO1 XLON 180 135.50 14:35:06 00312475164TRLO1 XLON 2345 135.50 14:35:10 00312475167TRLO1 XLON 798 135.50 14:39:11 00312475328TRLO1 XLON 800 135.00 14:47:48 00312475684TRLO1 XLON 799 135.00 14:47:48 00312475685TRLO1 XLON 799 135.00 14:47:48 00312475686TRLO1 XLON 95 135.00 14:47:48 00312475687TRLO1 XLON 799 135.00 14:47:48 00312475688TRLO1 XLON 352 135.00 14:47:48 00312475689TRLO1 XLON 352 135.00 14:47:48 00312475690TRLO1 XLON 704 134.50 14:59:44 00312476134TRLO1 XLON

