Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,020
+1,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,87019:59
Dow Jones News
26.11.2024 18:28 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Nov-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      179,396 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.5530p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,547,989 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,547,989) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.5530p                    179,396

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2480              133.00          10:06:34         00312467999TRLO1     XLON 
140              133.00          10:06:44         00312468003TRLO1     XLON 
2185              133.00          10:06:44         00312468004TRLO1     XLON 
2051              133.00          10:06:44         00312468005TRLO1     XLON 
1549              132.50          10:21:53         00312468339TRLO1     XLON 
774              132.50          10:21:53         00312468340TRLO1     XLON 
775              132.50          10:21:53         00312468341TRLO1     XLON 
3261              132.00          10:21:57         00312468342TRLO1     XLON 
3293              131.50          10:22:33         00312468349TRLO1     XLON 
500              132.00          10:22:33         00312468350TRLO1     XLON 
538              132.00          10:22:33         00312468351TRLO1     XLON 
504              132.00          10:22:33         00312468352TRLO1     XLON 
12               132.00          10:22:39         00312468353TRLO1     XLON 
3509              132.00          10:22:39         00312468354TRLO1     XLON 
70               132.00          10:22:47         00312468357TRLO1     XLON 
200              132.00          10:27:56         00312468444TRLO1     XLON 
500              132.00          10:33:51         00312468573TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.00          10:34:43         00312468590TRLO1     XLON 
3293              132.00          10:40:44         00312468736TRLO1     XLON 
81               132.00          10:40:51         00312468750TRLO1     XLON 
55               132.00          10:44:52         00312469162TRLO1     XLON 
461              132.00          10:44:52         00312469163TRLO1     XLON 
800              132.00          10:50:37         00312469341TRLO1     XLON 
124              132.00          10:50:59         00312469355TRLO1     XLON 
496              132.00          10:50:59         00312469356TRLO1     XLON 
119              132.00          10:51:04         00312469357TRLO1     XLON 
449              132.00          10:51:22         00312469385TRLO1     XLON 
510              132.00          10:51:22         00312469386TRLO1     XLON 
110              132.00          10:56:06         00312469545TRLO1     XLON 
81               132.00          10:56:06         00312469546TRLO1     XLON 
119              132.00          11:04:09         00312469684TRLO1     XLON 
90               132.00          11:04:12         00312469685TRLO1     XLON 
51               132.00          11:04:25         00312469691TRLO1     XLON 
81               132.00          11:09:03         00312469783TRLO1     XLON 
87               132.00          11:09:05         00312469784TRLO1     XLON 
8678              132.00          11:17:16         00312469977TRLO1     XLON 
2286              131.50          11:17:17         00312469978TRLO1     XLON 
1556              131.00          11:19:08         00312470025TRLO1     XLON 
77               130.50          11:23:23         00312470118TRLO1     XLON 
1568              130.50          11:23:23         00312470119TRLO1     XLON 
310              131.00          11:23:53         00312470158TRLO1     XLON 
1299              131.00          11:23:53         00312470159TRLO1     XLON 
3324              133.00          13:24:23         00312473164TRLO1     XLON 
1664              133.00          13:24:23         00312473165TRLO1     XLON 
1785              133.00          13:24:23         00312473166TRLO1     XLON 
1836              134.00          14:04:23         00312474111TRLO1     XLON 
95               134.00          14:04:23         00312474112TRLO1     XLON 
1372              134.00          14:04:23         00312474113TRLO1     XLON 
763              134.00          14:09:45         00312474241TRLO1     XLON 
6388              134.00          14:09:45         00312474242TRLO1     XLON 
104              134.00          14:09:45         00312474243TRLO1     XLON 
1580              134.00          14:09:45         00312474244TRLO1     XLON 
6               134.00          14:09:45         00312474245TRLO1     XLON 
349              134.00          14:09:45         00312474246TRLO1     XLON 
203              134.00          14:09:45         00312474247TRLO1     XLON 
784              134.50          14:09:53         00312474253TRLO1     XLON 
60               134.50          14:09:54         00312474255TRLO1     XLON 
6836              135.00          14:27:43         00312474822TRLO1     XLON 
1553              135.50          14:34:57         00312475159TRLO1     XLON 
180              135.50          14:35:06         00312475164TRLO1     XLON 
2345              135.50          14:35:10         00312475167TRLO1     XLON 
798              135.50          14:39:11         00312475328TRLO1     XLON 
800              135.00          14:47:48         00312475684TRLO1     XLON 
799              135.00          14:47:48         00312475685TRLO1     XLON 
799              135.00          14:47:48         00312475686TRLO1     XLON 
95               135.00          14:47:48         00312475687TRLO1     XLON 
799              135.00          14:47:48         00312475688TRLO1     XLON 
352              135.00          14:47:48         00312475689TRLO1     XLON 
352              135.00          14:47:48         00312475690TRLO1     XLON 
704              134.50          14:59:44         00312476134TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.