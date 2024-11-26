Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 18:17 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The December edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Alipay+, Marqeta & Flyfish

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest edition of FinTech Magazine.This publication is highly regarded by voices within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Flyfish C-Suite, Savvas Pashias, Shay Merary and Michael Zetser on how they have developed a platform for SMEs to access banking services, as traditional infrastructure struggles to meet increasing cross-border needs.

"The UniFi platform is inherently scalable, designed to growin line with a company's expansion and service requirements" - Michael Zetser, CEO, Flyfish

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Marqeta, Sidekick, PayU and more. Plus the Top 10: Decacorns

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-december-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302316768.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
