BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The December edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Alipay+, Marqeta & Flyfish

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest edition of FinTech Magazine.

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Flyfish C-Suite, Savvas Pashias, Shay Merary and Michael Zetser on how they have developed a platform for SMEs to access banking services, as traditional infrastructure struggles to meet increasing cross-border needs.

"The UniFi platform is inherently scalable, designed to growin line with a company's expansion and service requirements" - Michael Zetser, CEO, Flyfish

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Marqeta, Sidekick, PayU and more. Plus the Top 10: Decacorns

