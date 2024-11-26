Public Service Enterprise Group: PSE&G, Morristown First Responders Conduct Gas Emergency Response Exercise

Call 811 before you dig, for markout, to help prevent gas emergencies; Learn more about gas safety

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / PSE&G is focused on maintaining a safe gas distribution system. As part of our efforts, we partnered with first responders from Morristown, New Jersey in a safety exercise that simulated a gas emergency.

The three-hour exercise allowed PSE&G and other safety professionals to practice keeping the public safe in the event of an incident at PSE&G natural gas facilities. The exercise, on Mt. Kemble Avenue in Morristown, also provided the opportunity to test incident command and evacuation procedures.

"Keeping our communities, customers and employees safe is a top priority and these exercises help us protect lives by enhancing our emergency response, our coordination and our partnerships," said Beth Acquaire, PSE&G senior director, Gas Field Operations. "To be prepared for various situations, we practice drills as we did today, which was a simulated attempt to damage our equipment."

"The Morristown Bureau of Police appreciates the relationship we have with all of our local utility providers and recognizes the importance of operational readiness for all first responders, should an emergency occur," said Morristown Police Lieutenant Brian LaBarre. "We thank Public Service Energy & Gas for including the first responder community in their emergency training exercise. Training for emergency incidents as a group improves communication and ensures a more effective response and an efficient resolution to emergency situations."

Training is valuable

Training with first responders also is important because some procedures for handling natural gas are different from those they are used to. For example, the evacuation distance is farther for a gas emergency, turning off power may not be possible, and automatic generators or solar panels can be potential sources of ignition.

Exercise participants and observers included representatives from: PSE&G, Morristown Fire Department, Morristown Police Department and Morris County Bomb Squad.

This event marks PSE&G's sixth gas safety exercise this year. These safety exercises and training initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to educate community members within PSE&G's service area about emergency preparedness.

Important reminder about Call 811

We also use opportunities like this safety exercise to remind the public what they can do to help prevent gas emergencies and what to do if you smell gas.

We're consistently working to educate customers, the public and contractors, about the law that requires a markout before digging to help keep underground equipment safe. Even digging for small projects like to plant a tree or mailbox, can be hazardous. Digging without a markout presents significant risk to the excavator, our communities and natural gas infrastructure. The best way to prevent emergencies caused by digging is to always abide by markout laws.

Last year, we responded to 853 calls concerning excavation damages (736 gas and 117 electric). We respond to 99.9 percent of gas emergency calls within one hour. Many of these leaks are avoidable with a simple call to 811. Digging without knowledge of the location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs.

Customer gas safety tips

Prevention is key:

Call 811 at least three and no more than 10 business days before each job to have underground pipes, conduits, wires and cables located and marked. Markouts remain valid for 45 business days.

Before work begins by excavators, contractors or customers, confirm that a call to 811 has been made and the markout was completed. By law, all digging projects require a call to 811.

Both property owners and contractors must maintain and respect the marks. Always hand dig within 2 feet of marked lines, or the area known as the Tolerance Zone, to find the existing facility.

Various colors are used when marking lines; to learn what each color represents, visit https://www.nj1-call.org/resources/faqs/color.

What to do if you smell gas:

Leave the building as quickly as possible and move 350 feet away from the structure. Take all others with you. If you smell gas outside, move well away from where you suspect the gas is leaking.

Call 911 immediately and call PSE&G at 1-800-880-PSEG (7734). (Do NOT call from inside the building. Wait until you are outside and a safe distance to call).

Learn more about carbon monoxide poisoning:

Carbon monoxide poisoning is preventable.

More information about carbon monoxide and other gas safety tips are available on our website.

More information about 811 are available at nj1-call.org or on the PSE&G website: pseg.com/safedigging. Call811CallBeforeYouDigPSEGSafety

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2023 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential and business electric service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 16 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

