EYGS LLP: Joe Depa named as EY Global Chief Innovation Officer to lead its global innovation strategy

Depa will lead on the discovery and deployment of emerging technologies to help address business challenges and shape the future with confidence

Brings deep experience in identifying new ways that can practically help business transformation through an innovation mindset and culture shift

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization announces today the appointment of Joe Depa as the new EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, effective immediately. Within this role, he will spearhead applied innovation to help improve service delivery and guide EY teams to address and solve business challenges.

Depa joins the EY organization at a pivotal moment, as a range of emerging technologies are reshaping businesses and industries, creating a multitude of new challenges and opportunities. To keep pace, the EY organization is continuing to make significant investments in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and blockchain, and most recently formed the EY.ai Global AI Advisory Council.

In his new role, Depa will be leading the organization's global innovation strategy. This will include overseeing efforts to successfully implement emerging technologies for tangible business applications, both internally and across work of EY member firms with clients.

Raj Sharma, EY Global Managing Partner of Growth and Innovation, says:

"At this time of constant disruption, success would require a forward-thinking approach and willingness to make bold decisions, which are at the heart of an innovative mindset. We're thrilled to have Joe's deep experience and knowledge around AI and data to lead on our strategic approach to innovation so that EY teams can help clients shape their future more confidently."

Throughout the last decade, Depa has worked closely with C-suite leaders and boards to bring innovative products and services to market, improve client and employee experiences, and help enhance operational efficiencies through technology. Most recently, he served as the inaugural Chief Data and AI Officer at a leading university and health care organization. At the university, he helped to promote AI literacy, launch a responsible AI governance program and enable a secure data foundation. Prior to that, he acted as Senior Managing Director and Global Lead for Data and AI at a global multinational professional services company, where he led a team of AI strategists and data engineers in developing and implementing new products and services.

Joe Depa, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"I'm truly excited to join an organization that is 'All in' on its commitment to the transformative potential of emerging technologies. I look forward to working with the EY teams and clients to help empower them to apply innovation in bold, new ways that help create value for clients through data, AI and emerging technologies to make the world a better place."

A renowned thought leader in the field of AI, Depa has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Global Leaders" by World Summit AI and has received Fast Company's "World Changing Idea" award, among other accolades.

