San Francisco Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Launches New San Francisco Location, Bringing Premier Virtual Nonprofit Accounting Services to the Area

Through Daily Balance's new location, San Francisco nonprofit organizations can now replace their accounting department and save up to 40% in admin costs, freeing them up to focus on their mission/programs.

Daily Balance, a premier nonprofit accounting firm specializing in bookkeeping, nonprofit audit support, and virtual CFO advisory, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new office in San Francisco, CA. This expansion represents a major step in the company's mission to provide outstanding accounting solutions to nonprofit organizations on the West Coast.

Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Daily Balance has built a strong reputation for helping nonprofits streamline their accounting departments, reducing administrative costs by up to 40%, and allowing them to dedicate more resources to their mission. The new San Francisco office will enable Daily Balance to deliver its personalized, high-quality service to a broader range of clients, bringing the same expertise and dedication that has earned the firm trust in Sacramento.

"As a San Francisco nonprofit accountant, we know that financial success goes beyond numbers. Our goal is to help clients make smarter decisions, impress their boards, and enhance their funding opportunities," said Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We're excited to bring our services to San Francisco, where we can support the local nonprofit community and empower them to manage their finances with confidence."

The San Francisco office will provide a complete suite of services tailored to meet each client's specific needs, including:

Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Providing peace of mind with accurate, auditable records and prompt, daily support.

Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Ensuring audit-ready financials, leading to smooth, stress-free audit experiences.

Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Offering strategic guidance, proactive financial solutions, and support for funding initiatives.

Daily Balance invites Executive Directors and CEOs to schedule a consultation to discuss their nonprofit's accounting needs and receive actionable recommendations that can help them gain greater financial control and make a larger impact.

For more information on nonprofit bookkeeping, please visit their website at https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/san-francisco/ or contact them directly at (916)999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

Source: Daily Balance