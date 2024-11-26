WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $193 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $2.160 billion from $1.866 billion last year.Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.160 Bln vs. $1.866 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX