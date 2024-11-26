WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $906 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $974 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $0.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $14.055 billion from $13.817 billion last year.HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $906 Mln. vs. $974 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.055 Bln vs. $13.817 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.76Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX