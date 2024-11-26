BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB134.42 million, or RMB1.91 per share. This compares with RMB233.33 million, or RMB3.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB150.52 million or RMB2.14 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to RMB683.69 million from RMB749.96 million last year.Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB134.42 Mln. vs. RMB233.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.91 vs. RMB3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB683.69 Mln vs. RMB749.96 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX