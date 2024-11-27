Amazon's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on Tuesday, climbing 2.86 percent to reach $207.19 on the NASDAQ. This upward trajectory was primarily fueled by the strategic expansion of the company's "Buy with Prime" program, which now includes integration with Steve Madden's e-commerce platform. The program extension enables U.S. Prime members to make direct purchases from the footwear retailer's website while enjoying signature Prime benefits, including complimentary shipping and streamlined returns. This development aligns with Amazon's recent strong performance, showcased by an impressive 11.04 percent revenue growth to $158.88 billion and earnings per share of $1.46 in their latest quarterly report.

Market Outlook

Technical analysis suggests substantial upside potential for Amazon's shares, with the stock positioning just 5 percent below its 52-week high of $215.88. Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance, setting an average price target of $230, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory. Despite facing labor challenges in various markets, the stock has demonstrated resilience, maintaining its upward momentum in pre-market trading and reinforcing investor confidence in the company's market position.

