CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to a 9-day high of 1.1013 against the Australian dollar, a 6-day high of 0.5882 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.7834 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1092, 0.5834 and 1.7973, respectively.Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 89.89 from an early more than a 2-month low of 89.10.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 93.00 against the yen.