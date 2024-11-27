Anzeige
27.11.2024
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 27 November 2024 its issued capital comprised 70,415,325 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 29,945,980 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 70,415,325 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

27 November 2024



© 2024 PR Newswire
