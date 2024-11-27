Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
25.11.24
19:56 Uhr
45,430 Euro
+0,130
+0,29 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 08:11 Uhr
78 Leser
Orion Oyj: 142,701 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
27 NOVEMBER 2024 at 9.00 EET


142,701 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 142,701 A shares have been converted into 142,701 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 27 November 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,831,608 A shares and 108,302,670 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 764,934,830.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell
CFO		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.