Austria's "Breaking Grounds - Social Change through Sport" Receives Recognition from UNAOC-BMW Group's Intercultural Innovation Hub

"Breaking Grounds - Social Change through Sport", based in Austria, is one of ten global grassroots initiatives recognized by the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub, a joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, during a Ceremony held in the framework of the 10th UNAOC Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal under the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity". The Forum convened prominent figures, political leaders, UN officials including the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as well as representatives from civil society, academia, and the private sector, to share insights and reflect on the 20 years of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations' impactful work.

Through its project, "Kicken ohne Grenzen - Empowering Youth Through Football," the organization harnesses the power of sport to unite young refugees from diverse backgrounds, fostering a deep sense of belonging and community. By promoting fair play, social interaction, and respect for diversity, the initiative helps strenthen the participants' self-esteem and resilience. The project also trains Youth Leaders to implement community-based sports initiatives, empowering them to become role models and amplify their impact within their communities. With over 500 football activities centered on social inclusion, diversity, and youth leadership, Kicken ohne Grenzen provides long-term support for young people, demonstrating its commitment to creating sustainable change and promoting inclusive development.

"As recipients of the Intercultural Innovation Hub, we are excited to expand our mission of fostering social change through sport. This platform offers us exciting opportunities to connect with global innovators, and create sustainable, inclusive communities across cultural boundaries," said Karina Lackner, Founder of Breaking Grounds - Social Change Through Sport.

The Intercultural Innovation Hub supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year's Ceremony was chaired by Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General and the High Representative for UNAOC, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director.

Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, Breaking Grounds - Social Change through Sport will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture, to help strengthen the "Kicken ohne Grenzen - Empowering Youth Through Football" project and its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project: https://interculturalinnovation.org/breaking-grounds-social-change-through-sport-kicken-ohne-grenzen-empowering-youth-through-football

