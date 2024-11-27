OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased slightly in October after remaining stable in the prior month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in October, up from 4.0 percent in September.The number of unemployed people increased to 124,000 in October from 123,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.0 percent versus 70.1 percent in September.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate continued to remain stable at 4.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX