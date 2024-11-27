Smiley Movement: FOR OUR FAMILY HUMAN

Collective of global artists unite to reimagine the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights in a series of powerful short films

A-list celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, and Jude Law; music legends Annie Lennox, Melanie C and Rick Astley; Gen-Z favourites Bella Ramsey and Rudy Pankow, and household names like Vicky McClure and Laura Whitmore have teamed up with Smiley Movement and Choose Love to revitalise the 30 articles of the Universal declaration of Human Rights for a new generation.



LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A never-before-seen collective of global artists has joined together with positive news platform Smiley News and refugee charity Choose Love to launch a powerful campaign: "For our Family Human". Shining a spotlight on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in its 75th year, the films have already clocked up more than 110 million views.

The films are hosted exclusively on positive news platform Smiley News, aligned with its vision to inspire positive change in society and to inspire people to re-imagine the world they want to live in, feel optimistic about the future and empowered to be part of the solution.

Featuring a diverse collection of music, film and entertainment stars, each film sees famous faces reciting a modern take on the original articles. The emotive rhyming couplets have been written by award-winning writer and director Dan Cadan and the films are supported by Art for Human Rights, led by human rights activist, barrister and producer Bill Shipsey. The campaign also includes a contribution from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.

The campaign will raise awareness and funds for Choose Love through the Matchmaker for Good initiative from the Smiley® brand where all gross profits from the sale of co-branded merchandise, Choose Love x Smiley branded T-shirts (as seen in the films), sweatshirts and tote bags, will be donated to the charity to fund their life-saving work. Supporting its mission to do whatever it takes to bring refugees and displaced people dignity, hope, respect and humanity.

The original Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was signed 75 years ago in December. It was a milestone in history that enshrined the rights and freedoms of all human beings - that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights regardless of nationality, place of residence, sex, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status. The films encourage everyone to reconnect with the original articles in a contemporary way.

Nicolas Loufrani, CEO, Smiley Movement / Executive Producer said: "Smiley Movement's vision has always been to inspire positive change through Smiley News. In today's world, it is essential to reflect on the continued relevance of this landmark document. While we all know we have human rights, how many can we truly recall? I believe in the power of hope, optimism, and small actions to make a big impact, and this initiative is a perfect example of creating change.

I'm proud to have invested in these films and partnered with Choose Love. The fact that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed by 193 UN member states shows just how universal and significant it is for all of us."

"I see the Declaration as the constitution of humankind-an incredible document that every global citizen can celebrate. By simplifying each article into a rhyme and keyword, and having them narrated by beloved artists, there simply isn't a better way to engage our family human."

Josie Naughton, CEO of Choose Love, said: "At Choose Love, we strive for a world that chooses love and justice every day, for everyone. We are therefore honoured to be partnering with Smiley for this incredible campaign to raise the profile of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights among a new generation - at a time when it could not be more important."

Michael O'Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said: "The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is an astonishing achievement in the history of human rights and is just as vital today as it was when it was drafted 75 years ago. Our imperative is to promote and protect these rights and freedoms, and empower people through elevated awareness. It is therefore great to see this engaging campaign do just that - reimagining the articles of the UDHR in a bold new way for a whole new generation, whose duty it will be to continue to uphold them."

Watch the films at: www.smileymovement.org; TikTok: @smileynews

Support Choose Love at: www.smiley.com

Notes to editors:

About Smiley Movement

Smiley Movement (CIC) is a nonprofit, sponsored by the original Smiley Company. With a focus on positive solutions journalism, Smiley News covers the work of inspirational charities changing the world through their frontline work in the community. With a mission of driving positive change, Smiley Movement empowers people and organisations doing good, connecting them to charities, new resources and supporters through their matchmaking for good network, and through their Speak Ups, inspiring other potential leaders and innovators to create a better world for us all.

About Choose Love

Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice. We elevate the voices and visibility of refugees and galvanise public support for agile community organisations providing vital support to refugees along migration routes globally.

