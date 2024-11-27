BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 3-week low of 151.84 against the yen, from an early high of 153.03.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.0505, 1.2598 and 0.8841 from early highs of 1.0474, 1.2567 and 0.8862, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 150.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 0.86 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX