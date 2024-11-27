1MORE Partners with Leading Audio Distributor ksdistribution to Launch Black Friday Promotion in the UK

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, 1MORE, the world's leading headphone brand, and ksdistribution, the UK's leading audio distributor, are launching an unprecedented promotion. We are pleased to launch the much-anticipated Black Friday sale from November 29 to December 2, offering unprecedented discounts on a variety of must-have headphones.

1MORE Open Earbuds S70: Cost-Effective Sports Earbuds

With the launch of 1MORE S51 and 1MORE S70 this year, 1MORE entered the UK sports earbud market. 1MORE S70 has won the favor of consumers with its excellent sound quality and open technology. Equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers, it provides deep bass, 40 hours of playtime and IPX5 waterproof performance to meet any workout needs. And equipped with 4 built-in microphones, you can make clear calls even on windy days. Buy now on Amazon or ksdistribution official website to enjoy the discount.

1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds: Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds Under $100

Launched last year, 1MORE SonoFlow has made a splash in the earbud market, occupying the top of Amazon seller rankings and receiving positive reviews from global media. 1MORE SonoFlow features high-resolution audio and LDAC codec support, allowing you to enjoy high-resolution audio with amazing sound quality. With QuietMax noise cancellation technology, you can have a private space for a truly focused and immersive listening experience, whether you're in the office, outdoors, or on the subway. With up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC turned off, you can enjoy your music uninterrupted.

1MORE:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=1more

Ksdistribution: https://www.hifiheadphones.co.uk/

Don't miss out on the savings and excitement this Black Friday from November 29th to December 2nd. Join us for an unforgettable shopping experience that sets the tone for a joyous holiday season.

About 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, VGP, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568422/1MORE_Partners_with_Leading_Audio_Distributor_ksdistribution_to_Launch_Black_Friday_Promotion_in_the.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1more-partners-with-leading-audio-distributor-ksdistribution-to-launch-black-friday-promotion-in-the-uk-302317325.html