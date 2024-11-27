Business Worldwide Magazine Celebrates 2024's 20 Most Innovative Companies

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) has this week announced the winners of its "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024" awards.

With entrants from all corners of the globe, as well as a vast variety of sectors and industries, it took the judging panel longer than usual to narrow down a short-list of finalists and then reveal the outstanding 20.

All of the Innovative Award winners share certain commonalities. Not only are they all successful in their particular field - regardless of whether they are a new start-up or a well-established firm - but they have also disrupted the status quo in some form or another. This could be in terms of how the company is run, the technology used, or the way in which they manage their customer service. It could also, of course, be a new product or service that they have brought to market.

BWM's Robert Weinberg said that once again he was 'bowled over' by the standard of the entrants.

"It's becoming rather a cliché, but it's true - every year I am truly bowled over by the nominations that come through our site at BWM. I'm also, of course, delighted because it shows us that entrepreneurs and inventors continue to excite and stimulate the business world year after year.

"All we can do now is offer our sincere congratulations to the winners and encouragement to those who made the short-list but didn't quite clinch it, to try again in the future. All entrants for the Awards should take heart that the team here immensely enjoyed reading the nominations and considered all very worthy of representation."

Entrants for the competition - now in its sixth year - came from as far afield as South America, the Middle East and Australia, in addition to Scandinavia and Europe. It covered a vast range of industries and sectors, from Green Energy, Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals to Legal firms, Banking and Manufacturing.

Entrants for the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch" Awards tend to be nominated by employees, customers, peers and even admiring competitors.

Find out who made this year's '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' list by visiting: https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

